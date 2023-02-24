Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of IoT and Internet-Connected Smart Devices Enhances Need for Small Cells to Ensure Network Densification

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways estimated at 10.8 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 36.2 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.2 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.2% CAGR



The Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.2 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 6.4 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Small Cells: A Prelude

Small Cell Deployments Continue to Grow

New Deployments of Small Cells by Setting (%): 2019 and 2025

New Deployments of Small Cells by Indoor and Outdoor Settings (%): 2019 and 2025

An Introduction to Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateway

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of LTE & Its Impact on Critical Communications Broadband Networks

As Expanding 4G LTE Networks Transform Mobile Communications, Small Cell Deployments Become Imperative to Improve Capacity

Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025

4G Technology as % of Mobile Networks by Region for 2019 and 2025

Rising Internet Use and Explosive Growth of Mobile Data Traffic Drives MNOs to Adopt Small Cell Gateways

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Increase in Data Services Drive MNOs towards Small Cell Gateways

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions for 2016-2021

Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per Month) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

HetNets: Small Cells Play a Critical Role in 4G Network Continuity and 5G Evolution

The HetNet Continuum

Increasing Use of IoT and Internet-Connected Smart Devices Enhances Need for Small Cells to Ensure Network Densification

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

LTE-Advanced Further Boosts Small Cells Deployments

Growing Focus on Indoor Coverage Enhances Focus on Network Capacity Improvements through Small Cells

Small Cell Deployments Enable Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS)

Carrier Wi-Fi: A Market Driven by Rapid Growth in Mobile Data

Wi-Fi and Small Cells Play Complementary Roles in Offloading Traffic

Wi-Fi Integrated Small Cells Devices Transform Market

Rise in Private LTE Networks Augur Well for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market

Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Innovations to Open Up More Opportunities

3G and 4G/LTE Small Cell Backhaul: An Insight

Small Cell LTE Networks: Key Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



