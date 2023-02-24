Power Transformers Global Market Report 2023: Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Transformers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Power Transformers Market to Reach $41.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power Transformers estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Oil Immersed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$25.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Power Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 761 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020

Global Investments in Smart Grids by Category (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Investments for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distribution Automation, Networks Operations Software, Transmission Modernization, and Others

Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables

Wind Power Makes Robust Progress within the Renewables Sector

Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In GW) for the Years 2015 -2022

Global Installed Wind Power Capacity (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity by Geographic Region

Solar Power Emerges as Reliable Renewable Energy Source

Microgrids Ease Network Burden

Utilities Bet on Big Data

Renewable Energy: A Statistical Perspective

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks

Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of Smart Homes: Percentage Breakdown of Global Smart Home Market by Technology for the 2018 and 2022

Technology Improvements and Product Innovations Spearhead Market Expansion

SGB-SMIT's Smart Transformers

ABB AbilityT Power Transformer

Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB

Siemens' Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer

Hybrid Power Transformers Technology

Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers

Wireless Power Transmission

Innovative Alternative Fluids

Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers (LPTs)

Dryformers by ABB

Superconductor Based Power Transformers

HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized

Gas-Insulated Power Transformers

Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright

IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers

Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer

Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well

Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries

Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments

STable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Power Transformers Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB Limited

ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bowers Electricals Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

DAIHEN Corporation

EFACEC Group

GE Grid Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc.

Howard Industries, Inc.

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Imefy Group

JSHP Transformer

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

KONCAR Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Olsun Electrics Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

SGB-SMIT Group

Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation

Siemens AG

SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.

TBEA Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Wilson Power Solutions

Wilson Transformer Company

Winder Power Ltd.





