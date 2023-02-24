Tooth Reshaping and Dental Contouring Market is Anticipated to Cross USD 3.54 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022–2028; High Prevalence of Dental Disorders and Emphasis on Improving Esthetic Appeal to Boost Market Growth

Westford, USA,, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America has gained a leading position in the tooth reshaping and dental contouring market due to dental caries' prevalence. As a result, people are becoming more aware of the importance of maintaining good oral health and seeking dental treatments to address their dental issues. Patients seek tooth reshaping and dental contouring treatments not just for functional reasons but also to improve their smile and overall appearance. This has led to the development of advanced and cost-effective treatments that cater to the needs of patients.

SkyQuest's research has revealed that cosmetic dentistry is increasingly popular among women. According to their analysis, approximately 87% of females choose to undergo cosmetic dental procedures to enhance the appearance of their teeth. Furthermore, the study found that most female patients seeking cosmetic dentistry services are aged between 30 and 50, with more than 72% falling within this age range. This information is invaluable for businesses operating in the cosmetic dentistry industry, as it highlights a specific demographic they can target with their marketing efforts.

Tooth reshaping, also called dental contouring, and is a popular cosmetic dentistry method used to improve the appearance of one or more teeth. The procedure involves the removal of small amounts of tooth enamel, the outer coating of the tooth, to alter its shape, length, or surface. Dental contouring is often paired with bonding, another cosmetic dentistry treatment that uses tooth-colored composite material to sculpt and shape the teeth. Bonding can be used to repair chips or cracks, fill in gaps, and improve the appearance of discolored or misshapen teeth.

Prominent Players in Tooth Reshaping and Dental Contouring Market

3M Company (US)

Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Planmeca Group (Finland)

DENTSPLY Sirona (US)

Septodont (UK)

Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland)

Planmeca (Finland)

SHOFU INC. (Japan)

Align Technology, Inc. (US)

Henry Schein (US)

Envista Holdings (US)

Roland DG (Japan)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)

Irregular Edges Segment to Attain High Growth Rate owing to Minimally Invasive and Cost-Effective Dental Contouring Options

According to recent market research, the irregular edges segment dominated the tooth reshaping and dental contouring market in 2021, accounting for more than 30% of the revenue share. Furthermore, this segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. Dental contouring involves removing small amounts of enamel to reshape and smooth the teeth, resulting in a more polished and aesthetically pleasing appearance. This procedure is commonly used to correct irregularities such as chipped or jagged teeth and improve the teeth' symmetry and balance.

According to recent market research, North America has overtaken Europe as the largest regional market for tooth reshaping and dental contouring. In 2021, North America had a more than 35% revenue share, which is predicted to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The increasing popularity of dental contouring can be attributed to the growing emphasis on personal appearance and self-confidence. As a result, many people are turning to cosmetic dentistry procedures to enhance their smiles and boost their self-esteem. Additionally, advances in dental technology have made dental contouring safer and more effective, further contributing to its growing popularity.

Diamond Burs Segment to Capture Largest Revenue Share Thanks to Its Accurate Tooth Reshaping and Contouring Results

The diamond burs segment dominated the tooth reshaping and dental contouring market, which accounted for the highest share in 2021. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028 due to the instrument's cutting performance, which is crucial in achieving efficient results. According to a report by SkyQuest, caries is a widespread problem affecting approximately 3 billion people worldwide, with 2.1 billion individuals suffering from caries of permanent teeth and 475 million children experiencing caries of primary teeth. Diamond burs are highly effective in removing targeted teeth and polishing them more efficiently, making them an excellent choice for dental professionals looking to treat their patients effectively.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to register significant growth in the tooth reshaping and dental contouring market in the coming years, with a CAGR of 6.4% by 2028. This region's growth can be attributed to several factors, such as the rise in dental care centers, an increase in dental tourism, and an upsurge in R&D activities in the industry. In addition, the rise in the number of dental care centers in the Asia Pacific region has also contributed to the market's growth. These centers provide affordable and quality dental care services, which has attracted patients from different parts of the world, leading to an increase in dental tourism.

SkyQuest has released its latest research report on the tooth reshaping and dental contouring market, providing a comprehensive market overview. The report covers critical topics such as the market size, growth rate, and demand-supply dynamics. It offers valuable insights into the market's trends, challenges, and opportunities, helping stakeholders make informed decisions. In addition, the report can help stakeholders make informed decisions regarding investment, expansion, and other business activities related to the market.

Key Developments in the Tooth Reshaping and Dental Contouring Market

Dencept Dental, a company specializing in the dental industry, has recently acquired the licensing and manufacturing rights of the entire product portfolio of Beckmer Products. With the licensing, manufacturing, and distribution rights of Beckmer Products' portfolio now under their control, Dencept Dental is well-positioned to continue innovating and providing cutting-edge solutions to the dental industry. The acquisition also allows the company to expand its reach and market share, as it can offer a wider range of products to its customers.

Henry Schein, Inc. has recently revealed its participation in the 2023 Chicago Dental Society Midwinter (CMW) meeting. The company is all set to showcase its extensive range of products and solutions at the event to assist oral health professionals in improving their practice efficiency and providing an enhanced patient experience. The CMW meeting is an important event for dental professionals, providing a platform for sharing knowledge, discussing new techniques and technologies, and showcasing the latest products and solutions in the industry.

RevBio, a company specializing in biomaterials, has announced that it has secured a strategic investment from Pacific Dental Services (PDS). The funding will support the clinical development of RevBio's bone adhesive biomaterial for implant dentistry. Pacific Dental Services, a dental support organization that provides business and administrative services to dental practices, recognizes the potential of RevBio's biomaterial and has made a strategic investment to support its development.

Key Questions Answered in Tooth Reshaping and Dental Contouring Market Report

What potential trends could impact the application categories' growth projected to drive the most growth during the forecast period?

How do the key factors driving growth in the market differ across different regions and market segments?

How are leading market players adapting to changing consumer demands and preferences?

What technological advancements are expected to impact the market significantly, and how are market players responding to these developments?

