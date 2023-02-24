The Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market is forecast to grow by $9.8 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02377839/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the nuclear reactor construction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising focus on clean energy technologies, increasing dependency on nuclear power, and government incentives supporting nuclear power generation.



The nuclear reactor construction market is segmented as below:

By Type

• PWR

• Others



By Service

• Equipment

• Installation



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the nuclear reactor construction market growth during the next few years. Also, development in nuclear fusion and international cooperation for nuclear safety and security will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the nuclear reactor construction market covers the following areas:

• Nuclear reactor construction market sizing

• Nuclear reactor construction market forecast

• Nuclear reactor construction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nuclear reactor construction market vendors that include AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, AREVA SA, Bechtel Corp., China National Nuclear Corp., EDF Energy Holdings Ltd, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp., General Electric Co., Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Siemens AG, SKODA JS AS, State Atomic Energy Corp. Rosatom, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Toshiba Corp., and Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC. Also, the nuclear reactor construction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02377839/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________