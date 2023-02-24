Mass Flow Controller Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Mass Flow Controllers by Semiconductor Manufacturers Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Flow Controller Market by Material Type (Stainless Steel, Exotic Alloys, Bronze, Brass), Flow Rate (Low, Medium, High), Media Type (Gas, Liquid, Vapor), End User Industry (Semiconductor, Chemical, Pharmaceutical), Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The market for mass flow controllers is expected to be worth USD 3.3 billion in 2028 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2028. Mass flow controllers are increasingly adopted in various end-user industries, such as pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and chemical due to their high capacity to deal with corrosion and superior oxidation resistance, enabling them to withstand extreme pressure and temperature.

Gas mass flow controller to hold the largest market share in the year 2022.

By Media Type, gas mass flow controller holds the largest market share in the year 2022. Catalyst research is the key application of gas mass flow controllers in chemical and petrochemical industries. Catalyst is an important substance that stimulates the reaction rate in various chemical processes, such as hydrogenation, polymerization, gas-to-liquid conversion, and chemical synthesis. Chemical decomposition is another application where gas mass flow controllers are widely used. The chemical decomposition process or reaction uses differential pressure-based gas mass flow controllers owing to the advantages of fast response time and their ability to measure and control gas flow in low-line pressure applications.

Pharmaceutical industry is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical industry is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2028. Mass flow controllers with low flow rates play a vital role in measuring and controlling different media (gas and liquid) in the pharmaceutical industry. In medical applications, mass flow controllers are used in ventilation devices. The ultra-low flow rate and control capability of the controllers improve the accuracy of ventilation devices and offer efficient control and safety for the patient. The use of mass flow controllers in pharmaceutical, medical, and healthcare devices for enhancing safety and accuracy would drive the growth of the mass flow controller market.

The Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2028.

The mass flow controller market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028. Countries covered under the mass flow controller market in the Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Increasing investments in the semiconductor industry, rising demand for efficient devices for measurement and control, and industrial automation are among the major factors driving the market growth in this region. Most key players operating in the mass flow controller market have their production capacity in Asia Pacific, as the production cost in this region is lower than that of other regions. Asia Pacific is expected to acquire the majority share of the mass flow controller market during the forecasted period. Due to surging technological advancements in medical and healthcare devices, the market of mass flow controllers is expected to grow in the emerging countries of India, China, and Japan.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use of Mass Flow Controllers by Semiconductor Manufacturers

Rising Demand for Mass Flow Controllers in Chemical and Water & Wastewater Industries

Growing Need for Mass Flow Controllers in Fuel Cells for Renewable Energy Applications

Restraints

Tuning and Flow-Related Issues in Control Valves Caused by Variations in Differential Pressure

High Initial Cost and Physical Restraints of Mass Flow Controllers

Opportunities

Emerging Applications of Mass Flow Controllers in Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Industries

Increasing Use of Mass Flow Controllers in Space Applications

Challenges

Media Dependency in Calibration of Mass Flow Controllers

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Connectivity Technologies Used in Mass Flow Controllers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analog

6.3 Profibus

6.4 Rs-485

6.5 Profinet

6.6 Ethercat

6.7 Ethernet/Ip

6.8 Modbus Rtu

6.9 Modbus Tcp/Ip

6.10 Devicenet

6.11 Foundation Fieldbus

7 Applications of Mass Flow Controllers

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Catalyst Research

7.3 Gas Chromatography

7.4 Spray and Coating Processes

7.5 Fluid & Gas Processing and Control

7.6 Fuel Cell

7.7 Solar Cell

7.8 Heat Treating

8 Types of Mass Flow Controllers

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct

8.3 Indirect

9 Mass Flow Controller Market, by Material Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Stainless Steel

9.3 Exotic Alloys

9.4 Others

10 Mass Flow Controller Market, by Flow Rate

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Low

10.3 Medium

10.4 High

11 Mass Flow Controller Market, by Media Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Gas Mass Flow Controllers

11.3 Liquid Mass Flow Controllers

11.4 Others

12 Mass Flow Controller Market, by End-User Industry

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Semiconductor

12.3 Oil & Gas

12.4 Chemical

12.5 Pharmaceutical

12.6 Metal & Mining

12.7 Water & Wastewater

12.8 Food & Beverage

13 Mass Flow Controller Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc.

Alicat Scientific

Axetris Ag

Azbil Corporation

Bronkhorst

Brooks Instrument

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. Kg

Dwyer Instruments

Fcon Co., Ltd.

Fctechnik Ag

Golden Mountain Enterprise Co., Ltd. (New-Flow)

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Horiba, Ltd.

IMI plc

Kelly Pneumatics, Inc.

Kofloc

MKS Instruments

Ohkura Electric Co., Ltd.

Omega Engineering Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Sensirion Ag

Sierra Instruments

Teledyne Hastings Instruments

Tokyo Keiso Co., Ltd.

Vogtlin Instruments GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aeomle-flow?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment