Type 1 Diabetes Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$ 13.64 Bn by 2030, With a Growing CAGR of 7.6% Over the Forecast Period 2023-2030 | Research by SNS Insider

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Type 1 Diabetes Market Size was valued at US$ 7.59 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 13.64 billion by 2030, with a growing CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030.”

Your body needs the molecule insulin to maintain a normal blood glucose level. If the pancreas is unable to create any insulin, you will have type 1 diabetes. Adults, adolescents, and even children can all develop type 1 diabetes. The majority of the time, it is discovered early in life. The aim of type 1 diabetes treatment is to maintain a normal blood sugar level by intermittently giving the body insulin. Insulin needs to be supported externally in type 1 diabetes. When treating type 1 diabetes, the parenteral method of administration is frequently employed, whereas type 2 diabetes responds better to the oral route of administration. Type 1 diabetes can be identified via a blood sugar test.

Opportunities availing in the market

Numerous businesses that provide medications to treat this severe "sweet disease" have increased their investment in R&D as a result of the type 1 diabetes market's rapid growth and high level of profitability. This has made it possible for them to create and market a new class of potent medications that are both more expensive and more effective in treating type 1 diabetes. Januvia is one of these medications.

Dominating decision-makers in the market

The worldwide market is made up of a variety of regional and international market participants. To develop a solid foothold in the market, these key competitors are utilising a variety of methods, including R&D investments, license agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Some of the main players in the market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson Ltd

Merck & C0.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca PLC.

XOMA Corp

The market for type 1 diabetes is still highly cutthroat. One important contributing aspect is the abundance of sizable companies in the market.

Another important contributing aspect is the fact that new businesses are continually joining the market. The enormous and expanding market share and the enormous revenue generation prospects that this market offers are what motivate these businesses to enter.

Businesses are making significant investments in R&D. This enables them to create and market these medications. Because these medications are more potent, these businesses may justify asking for extremely high costs for them (the medicines.)

Key Market Segmentation:

Segment by Devices

Insulin Pump

Insulin Pen

Blood Glucose Meter

Others

Segment by End-User

Hospital

Research Institutes

Home Care

Segment by Product

Rapid-Acting Insulin

Short-Acting Insulin

Medium-Acting Insulin

Long-Acting Insulin

Others

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Type 1 Diabetes Market Segmentation, By Devices

9. Type 1 Diabetes Market Segmentation, By End-User

10. Type 1 Diabetes Market Segmentation, By Product

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion

