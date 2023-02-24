Inspection And Maintenance Robot Market is Estimated to Reach 8.27 Billion By 2030 | Says SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider “ Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market was valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.27 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 14.75% over the forecast period 2023-2030.” Many industrial sectors' operations depend heavily on inspections. Regular, thorough inspections enable the manufacturing, pipeline, transportation, and other industries maintain dependable equipment performance, worker safety, and more. Robotic inspection equipment is used to find flaws or failures in the production process, product quality, pipeline leaks, product transportation, and various other industrial operations. These inspection robots can also be mobile or stationary, depending on the nature of their work.

Inspection And Maintenance Robot Market Segmentation:

By Type

Autonomous

Remotely Operated

By Application

Oil & gas

Food & beverage

Utility

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Factors effecting the Inspection And Maintenance Robot Market

The market for inspection robots is primarily driven by their ability to examine objects and environments that humans are unable to do with their unaided eyes. Inspection robots can manoeuvre around machinery or vehicles and squeeze into tight locations. They can also readily scale walls. Inspections may become easier to conduct and more thorough as a result. It can also scan the outside layer, inspect products inside packaging, and perform infrared imaging inspections. Also, using inspection robots in the manufacturing sector ensures worker safety. By allowing them to conduct inspections remotely, inspection robots enable workers to avoid potentially hazardous inspection areas. Moreover, heavy manufacturing equipment, undersea drilling rigs, and other potentially dangerous sites can be avoided by workers.

Price of inspection robots acts as a barrier to industry growth

Moreover, inspection robots enhance data organisation and assist in reducing operational costs. Yet, the price to install inspection robots can be quite significant. The cost of inspection robots increases when cameras, sensors, and other electronics are integrated with the operating system. Robots may also malfunction, fail to react, and result in dangerous circumstances.

Benefits of Robotic Inspection Versus Manual Inspection

Semi-autonomous or fully autonomous inspection robots are preferable to manual inspection for quality inspection and scanning applications. Robotic inspection offers a higher level of quality assurance and quality control than manual inspection. The attention levels of quality inspection workers and staff often deteriorate with time due to factors like the tiresome repetition of tasks, mental tiredness, and a steady decrease in productivity. The use of inspection robots enhances the standards of quality assurance and quality control and, as a result, the quality of the finished product due to the reduction in faults and errors.

As a recent development Gecko Robotics and Sumitomo SHI FW, a provider of a cutting-edge circulating fluidized bed, partnered in February 2022. With this partnership, the firms hope to provide CFB boiler operators throughout the world the best of both worlds.

