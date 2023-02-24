Global Facilities Outlines the Importance of Regular Fire Door Inspections for Ensuring Building Safety

Dartford, United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to government figures, there were 334 fire-related fatalities in Great Britain during 2021/22. This shocking statistic shows that, though fatality figures have steadily fallen since 2000, we still have a long way to go in terms of improving fire safety – especially since fire incident rates have risen in recent years.

The tragic Grenfell Tower fire incident in 2017 and the subsequent public inquiry have highlighted the importance of improving upon current fire safety standards and prompted a number of changes to fire safety laws that came into effect last month.

Global Facilities can help you to adhere to these important new fire safety regulations and give you the best chance of ensuring your building and the people within it are protected. Global Facilities offers a comprehensive fire safety service, from vital routine inspections of all fire equipment (such as alarms, extinguishers and fire doors), through to professional installations and rectifying fire risks.

Prioritising fire safety

Fire doors play a vital role in fire safety strategy as they can slow the spread of smoke and fire, giving people time to escape and the fire brigade to arrive. This is why it’s well worth the investment to get fire doors professionally installed, maintained and regularly checked to ensure that they fully meet the new 2023 regulations. These rules mean that those responsible for any premises which house workplaces within them, as well as any common parts of multi-occupancy residential buildings over 11 metres in height, need to:

Carry out annual checks of all flat entrance doors that lead onto a building’s common parts

Give all residents with information on the importance of fire doors to a building’s fire safety

Undertake quarterly checks of all fire doors in the common parts (this used to be once a year)

Global Facilities goes into more detail about the new legislation on its website.

Fire safety services to suit you

Global Facilities can help you to minimise fire risks and maximise fire safety by arranging a comprehensive regular fire door check and a service plan for your property. These comprehensive surveys are always carried out by fully certified and trained engineers who are registered with the FDIS (Fire Door Inspection Scheme), CHAS & SafeContractor, so you can feel safe in the knowledge that they will identify and rectify any issues quickly and efficiently. After the fire door inspection is complete, you will get certified documentation that complies with the new legislation.

As an experienced facilities management company offering comprehensive services, Global Facilities can work with you to make sure that fire safety measures are put in place, prioritised and managed efficiently in your building. The capable team have experience in delivering a range of fire safety services to satisfied customers, such as:

undertaking in-depth fire safety inspections including fire doors, extinguishers and alarms

installing essential fire safety equipment

helping you comply to fire safety regulations

creating servicing plans and helping to properly maintain fire safety equipment

More information

Founded over a decade ago, Global Facilities is a leading facilities management company that offers a wide array of services tailored to suit your needs. As well as fire safety services, the company can provide commercial cleaning services, security services, IT services, sustainability services, maintenance and refurbishment services, and much more besides.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/global-facilities-outlines-the-importance-of-regular-fire-door-inspections-for-ensuring-building-safety/