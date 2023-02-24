Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Continues to Soar as Healthcare Providers Embrace Digital Transformation | Global Market Size: US$ 45.80 billion by 2030, CAGR: 6.4% | Research by SNS Insider

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market size was escalated at US$ 27.88 billion at the end of 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 45.80 billion by 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

EHR is a digital representation of a patient's medical records. The patient's medical history is kept electronically with the assistance of an electronic health record (EHR). Over time, the supplier keeps up with it. It contains information both administrative and clinically significant to the patient's treatment under a specific healthcare practitioner. It is a patient-focused, real-time record. Information is promptly and securely made available to authorized users. It includes patient medical and treatment histories. It's intended to extend beyond clinical information acquired in a doctor's office.

EHR's Expanded Use in Healthcare Systems Will Substantially Increase Product Demand

EHR implementation has seen rising attention in recent years in a few of nations. This is mostly a result of the rising demand for more robust health information technology (HIT), which is essential to providing better treatment at a reduced cost. EMR has long been regarded as a crucial component of a successful health information system. The market expansion will be significantly fueled by the expanding use of EHR in clinical applications pertaining to health information and data, order input and assistance, results management, and decision supports. Global sales will also be substantially aided by the use of electronic health records in administrative applications, healthcare funding, and other areas.



Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 27.88 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 45.80 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.4% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segments • By Type (Holter Monitors, Resting ECG Systems, Stress ECG Monitors, Event Monitoring Systems, ECG Management Systems)

• By End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Facilities, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The

Middle East & Africa & Latin America

Since the start of 2020, the expansion of the pandemic has put a lot of burden on healthcare organizations. Major market players have experienced a decline in new business bookings as a result of the pandemic, and certain client projects and purchasing decisions have been postponed so that clients can concentrate on treating patients, acquiring essential medical supplies, and managing their organizations through this crisis. Delays in professional services deployments and deals with upfront software revenue also affected businesses like Allscripts on both their inpatient and outpatient bases.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico make up the three nations that make up the dominating regional makers. The following are the main drivers of market growth in the nation:

electronic medical records (EMRs) are increasingly being used in healthcare settings.

product introductions happening more frequently.

increasing technological progress in the area.

Due to the advanced adoption of information technology, the healthcare IT sector is flexible and well-equipped in North American nations. For instance, the Orléans Health Hub brought together six community-based service providers and three hospitals in May 2022 to improve care and service coordination in a highly accessible, bilingual system that reflected the local area.

Key Market Segmentation Listed in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market are:

Segment by Installation type

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Segment by Type

Acute EHR

Ambulatory EHR

Post-Acute EHR

Segment by Application

Clinical Application

Administrative Application

Reporting in Healthcare Systems

Healthcare Financing

Clinical Research Application

Segment by End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostics and Imaging centers

Ambulatory care centers

Pharmacies

