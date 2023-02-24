The Global Embedded Software Market is forecast to grow by $6739.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0787828/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the embedded software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high adoption of embedded software in semiconductor industry, growing popularity of IoT and M2m technologies, and high adoption of smart home and smart grid technology.



The embedded software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• RTOS

• Compilers

• Assemblers

• Debuggers

• Others



By Type

• Real-Time System

• Standalone System



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of embedded software in in-vehicle infotainment as one of the prime reasons driving the embedded software market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of embedded software in EDA and the growing adoption of multi-core technology in embedded software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the embedded software market covers the following areas:

• Embedded software market sizing

• Embedded software market forecast

• Embedded software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading embedded software market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Enea AB, Green Hills Software LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lantronix Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., National Instruments Corp., NEC Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc., and Intel Corp. Also, the embedded software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0787828/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________