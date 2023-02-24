India Elevators Market Report 2023: Increasing Skyscraper Construction and High Pace of Industrialization Fuels Growth

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Elevators Market By Type of Carriage (Passenger, Freight & Others), By Type of Machinery (Traction & Hydraulic), By Type of Elevator Door, By Weight, By End User, By Value, By End User, By Volume, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Elevators Market was valued at USD 1466.28 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.82% owing to the high pace of industrialization and increasing construction of skyscrapers etc.



A building's elevator or lift is a device put there to carry, lift, transport, or move people and things from one floor to another. A passenger or item can be transported from one level to another via an elevator in a variety of environments, including residential communities, commercial buildings, malls, hospitals, etc. Elevators can also be used in industrial settings such as factories to move equipment, supplies, and finished goods between levels.



Increasing Demand for MRL (Machine Room Less) Elevators



The benefits of machine room-free elevators include improved energy efficiency, lighter weight and more design options, best use of hoist-way space, etc. The demand for high-speed traction elevators is skyrocketing as there are more and more high-rise office and residential buildings around the nation. For unique customer needs, market participants are launching high-speed, ultra-high-speed, and machine room-less elevators to meet the expanding market demand.



High-Rise Buildings Using UltraRope Technology



The elevator can travel up to a height of around 1,000 meters thanks to the ultra-lightweight hoisting technology known as UltraRope. The demand for UltraRope is rising along with the number of high-rise office and residential structures.

For instance, KONE UltraRope gets rid of the drawbacks of current steel ropes such as excessive energy consumption, rope stretch, big moving masses, and downtime brought on by building wobble. As it is made of a carbon fiber core and a special high-friction coating, the KONE UltraRope is incredibly light. This results in an 11% reduction in elevator energy usage.



Energy-saving Regenerative Drives are a New Innovation in Elevator Technology



The usage of equipment with improved energy efficiency is urgently required. Solar-powered elevators have been created by businesses such as Schindler, which save a large amount of energy while drawing power straight from the sun. Due to decreased operating costs and lesser wear and tear, these regenerative drives and eco-efficient solutions also guarantee an extended equipment life.



Market Segmentation



India Elevators Market, By Type of Carriage:

Passenger

Freight

Others

India Elevators Market, By Type of Machinery:

Traction

Hydraulic

India Elevators Market, By Type of Elevator Door:

Automatic

Manual

India Elevators Market, By Weight:

Up to 550kg

Up to 350kg

Up to 750kg

Up to 1150kg

More than 1150kg

India Elevators Market, By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government Institution

India Elevators Market, By Region:

South

West

North

East

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

KONE Elevator India Private Limited

Johnson Lifts India Private Limited

Schindler India Pvt. Ltd.

OTIS Elevator Company (India) Ltd.

TK Elevator India Private Limited

Mitsubishi Elevator India Pvt. Ltd.

Fujitec India Pvt. Ltd.

Escon Pvt Ltd.

Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd.

Blue Star Elevator Pvt. Ltd.

Express Lift Ltd.

Omega Elevators

Eros Elevators Pvt. Ltd.

Orbis Elevators Co Ltd.

Supreme Elevators & Company



