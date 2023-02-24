The Global Industrial Enzymes Market is forecast to grow by $2,190.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Enzymes Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01121038/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the industrial enzymes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for food enzymes, increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products, and increased production of biofuel.



The industrial enzymes market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverage

• Detergents

• Animal feed

• Biofuel

• Others



By Source

• Microorganisms

• Animals

• Plants



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the recent advances in enzyme technology as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial enzymes market growth during the next few years. Also, use of enzymes for second-generation bioethanol and increasing awareness of the importance of early diagnosis will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial enzymes market vendors that include Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aumgene Biosciences, BASF SE, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Codexis Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd., Neogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., The Soufflet Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the industrial enzymes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

