The Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $4,255.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period

Our report on the physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for electronic devices, expanding automotive industry, and an increase in investment in the aerospace industry.



The physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Sputtering deposition

• Evaporation deposition



By Application

• Microelectronics

• Medical devices and equipment

• Solar products

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased automation as one of the prime reasons driving the physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, multi-functional PVD systems and multi-functional automated PVD systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market covers the following areas:

• Physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market sizing

• Physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market forecast

• Physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market vendors that include Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Aja International Inc., Angstrom Engineering Inc., Applied Materials Inc., BCI Bloesch Holding AG, Buhler AG, HEF, IHI Corp., Intevac Inc., KDF Technologies LLC, Kurt J Lesker Co., Mustang Vacuum Systems Inc., NAURA Technology Group Co. Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Richter Precision Inc., Semicore Equipment Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, Tokyo Electron Ltd., Ulvac Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Also, the physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



