Omega 3 Supplements - Global Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 12.96 billion by 2030, With a CAGR of 8.8%, Research by SNS Insider

The Omega 3 Supplements Market Size valued at US$ 6.60 bn in 2022, and is estimated to reach US$ 12.96 bn by 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Omega-3 fatty acids help to lower the risk of arrhythmias, which can potentially result in a patient's death suddenly. Moreover, it aids in lowering blood pressure, lipid levels reduction, and atherosclerotic plaque growth rate slowing. Preventive care is becoming more and more popular among consumers as a tool to support them in leading healthier lifestyles. Because they are a great source of vitamins, proteins, and minerals and offer health advantages for conditions like cancer, asthma, depression, and others, omega-3 supplements are therefore becoming more and more popular.





Key Company Profiles Listed in Omega 3 Supplements Market Report are:



Nordic Naturals, Inc., NutriGold Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Pharma Nord B.V, i-Health, Inc, Aker BioMarine AS, Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd, Pharmavite LLC, KD Pharma Group, NOW Foods, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Natrol LLC, Carlson Laboratories, OmegaBrite, Optimum Nutrition, Inc., VAYA Pharma, Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics, SPC, Bionova, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Arkopharma etc. are the key player's SWOT analysis enlisted in Omega 3 Supplements Market.

Throughout the future years, it is anticipated that the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, arthritis, coronary heart disease, and strokes would increase, fueling demand for omega 3 supplements. The WHO estimates that approximately 14 million people between the ages of 30 and 70 pass away each year as a result of various chronic diseases. In the future, a rise in government funding for low-cost preventative medications is anticipated to fuel demand for omega-3 supplements.

Omega 3 Supplements Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 6.60 Billion Market Size by 2030 Market Size by 2030 CAGR CAGR of 8.8% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segments • By Source Type (Fish Oil, Krill Oil, Algae Oil)

• By Application Type (Food & beverage, Nutraceutical supplement, Pharmaceutical, Infant formula)

• By End User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants) Key Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Asia-Pacific, & Latin America

The more knowledge of Omega 3 benefits the more the market growth

Brand recognition, nutritive content, and product safety are a few of the elements that affect consumers' purchasing decisions. It's also possible that purchasing decisions will be influenced by knowledge of the advantages of omega 3-based supplements spread through various media, including print and the internet. Fish consumption is anticipated to increase going forward, particularly in emerging nations. Fish oil is used largely in the production of omega-3 supplements. Yet, inconsistent fish catch and rising demand for fish from other sources of application restrict their availability at a cheaper cost, limiting market expansion.

Benefits of Omega 3

Fish, vegetable oils, almonds, flax seeds, flaxseed oil, and leafy vegetables are just a few examples of foods that naturally contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are necessary fats. They are essential for influencing how cell receptors work in the body's cell membranes. Their absence might cause depression, arthritis, dry eyes, dry skin, irritation, and inflammation. As a result, the demand for over-the-counter (OTC) omega-3 supplements to assist raise the body's levels of omega-3 has increased. Omega-3 fatty acids can be found in these supplements in a variety of forms, including natural triglycerides, free fatty acids, ethyl esters, re-esterified triglycerides, and phospholipids.

Diseases among individuals lead to more expansion of the market

Globally, the number of deaths from cardiovascular disease has recently climbed, which generally helps the demand for omega-3 supplements. In South Asia and Western Sub-Saharan Africa, cardiovascular disease has become more prevalent.

Key Market Segmentation:

Segment by Source Type

Fish Oil

Krill Oil

Algae Oil

Others

Segment by Application Type

Food & beverage

Nutraceutical supplement

Pharmaceutical

Infant formula

Others

Segment by End-User

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

