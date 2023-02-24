The United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $160.47 Million by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Research Report by Product, Distribution, State - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - United States Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 93.69 million in 2022, USD 99.80 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% to reach USD 160.47 million by 2030.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan. This research report categorizes the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Accessories, Archery, ATV Accessories, Cameras & Accessories, Clothing, Decoys, Fishing Rods & Reels, Game Calls, Gun Accessories, Maintenance & Storage, Hearing Protection, Optics &Scopes, Knives & Tools, Lures & Terminal Trackers, Packs & Bag Packs, and Tree Stands.

Based on Distribution, the market is studied across Offline and Online.

Based on State, the market is studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, including Costa Del Mar Inc., Duluth Holdings Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Maver UK Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd., Pradco Outdoor Brands Inc., Pure Fishing, Inc., Rather Outdoors, LLC, Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd., The Orvis Company Inc., Tica Fishing Tackle, and W.C. Bradley Co..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $93.69 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $160.47 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered United States

