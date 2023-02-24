APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc’s. Rooster Essentials Signs Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Anti-Aging LED Skincare Brand Kandyway

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announced today that its ecommerce grooming products platform, ROOSTER ESSENTIALS has signed an exclusive, online US territory reseller agreement with GROUPE KANDY INC, a Canadian anti-aging, LED skincare company whose clinical grade device helps reverse the signs of aging. The revolutionary Kandyway Eternal Glow Therapy Mask will be available for purchase at the Rooster Essentials ecommerce shop in a couple of weeks.



As we get older, collagen elastin and hyaluronic acid break down, which causes our skin to wrinkle, thin out, and look like it has an uneven texture. In addition, pigmentation and age spots often occur due to too much exposure to UV rays from the sun. The results of these changes are a dull complexion with fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

“The demand for anti-aging products and devices is increasing and is reflective of a more positive attitude towards the aging process, with people wanting to look and feel their best for longer. The benefits, effectiveness, and ease of use make this a very desirable therapy for a large and growing market. We are excited to work with a brand like Kandyway that focuses on quality products and building a strong community of users. Equally important for Rooster Essentials is adding a higher price point product to our line-up that will increase revenue,” stated Matthew Reid, CEO of APPlife.

The Kandyway device is an FDA-cleared red light therapy mask for home use that uses low-level wavelengths of non-invasive light to improve the appearance of the skin and promote healing. The mask uses red light plus near-infrared light which can help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, redness, and reduce the color in spots and freckles. This combination of lights also helps improve the overall skin tone.

Iannique Renaud, Founder and President of Groupe Kandy Inc stated: “Kandyway is thrilled to announce our partnership with Rooster Essentials to distribute our FDA-cleared and Health Canada authorized Kandyway Eternal Glow MD LED mask in the United States. This collaboration will allow us to bring the benefits of our innovative skincare technology to a wider audience, and we are confident that Rooster Essential’s expertise in distribution and marketing will help us achieve great success in this venture. We look forward to a fruitful and mutually beneficial partnership.”

The Kandyway mask consists of 132 LED lights and 66 bulbs for industry-leading coverage and is clinically proven to be the most effective combination for anti-aging benefits. In addition to being manufactured in an FDA and MDSAP audited facility, the Kandyway mask therapy takes only ten minutes, is non-invasive, painless, UV and chemical free, comfortable and 100% safe for your eyes.

According to a recent report by research firm Market Data Forecast, the growing focus on skin and beauty by both men and women is one of the major factors propelling the anti-aging market in the North America region. Nearly 60% of people in the U.S. are using anti-aging products. The NA market was worth over $17.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $22.47 billion by 2027.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The most comprehensive eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing over two hundred daily essentials from more than eighty brands to your doorstep.

B2BCHX - Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop - A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms has completed beta testing and will launch the commercial live marketplace in Q2 of 2022.

Lollipop NFT/Valida – Under construction and scheduled to launch in Q3 2022. A unique NFT platform that includes an integrated, cold storage, non-custodial wallet, scaled for the mass-market user. Lollipop/Valida will provide users with an ultra-secure place to store NFTs that are both entertaining and those for practical use.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

Keep up to date on APPlife Digital Solutions events and developments join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.