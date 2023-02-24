GEX Expands Focus On AI-Powered Competency Initiatives (ECC 2.0)

Dallas, TX., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management Inc (OTC Pink: GXXM), a Dallas based management consulting company, today announced a significant expansion of its Enterprise Competency Center (ECC) offerings with a renewed focus on AI-powered tools and solution capabilities to its corporate clients and customers.



Sri Vanamali, the CEO of GEX said, “Back In 2019, I had announced the launch of ECC to develop a centralized knowledge management and competency platform to complement our strategy and technology consulting offerings to enterprise clients. Today, I am proud to expand that platform to actively incorporate AI based solution capabilities to take advantage of a rapidly evolving enterprise marketplace and stay at the forefront of the AI technology revolution that is taking place.”

In addition to incorporating AI powered edtech and training solution capabilities as part of the ECC 2.0 initiatives, GEX intends to incorporate industry leading natural language processing frameworks within its enterprise solution and business process architecture to enhance operational efficiencies, develop cutting edge predictive analytics for customers and streamline its revenue and lead generation processes across multiple product and service lines as part of its corporate strategy roadmap.

“GEX has been able to significantly expand its revenue and achieve phenomenal growth over the last 4 years by consistently focusing on next generation technology capabilities and finding ways to incorporate them within the GEX Value Enhancement Framework. AI powered technologies such as Chat GPT are here to stay and we will continue to build enterprise solutions that incorporate these and other advanced technology platforms thoughtfully and strategically into our core offerings for the future”, said Mr. Vanamali.

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a Management Consulting company providing high end Strategy and Enterprise Technology Consulting solutions to public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. http://www.gexmanagement.com

