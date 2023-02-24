New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Meat Substitutes Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424456/?utm_source=GNW

In 2021, the soy-based category accounted for the largest share of 54.3% of overall value sales, followed by the grain-based category with 19.1% of value share. The Americas meat substitutes market is forecast to grow at the fastest value CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-26. The growing awareness about the harmful effects of animal meat on health and the environment, propelled the demand for meat substitutes across the globe. The top five companies in the global meat substitutes sector together accounted for a value share of 24.9% in 2021. The sector was led by Monde Nissin Corporation, which held a share of 7.5%, followed by Kellogg Company and Conagra Brands with 7.2% and 5% shares, respectively. Beyond Meat and TOPAS GmbH accounted for value shares of 3.2% and 2%, respectively, in 2021. Private labels accounted for a value share of 0.8% in 2021.



Consumers today have become extremely selective when purchasing products in the sector, owing to health considerations.New products in the Meat Substitutes sector are being launched with a plethora of health claims such as high in fiber, high in minerals, high in vitamins, no artificial colors, no genetic modification, and no preservatives.



The clean labeling trend, which places emphasis on the transparency of food products with reference to the ingredients used, is growing in the Meat Substitutes sector. This is becoming increasingly common in new product launches, with labels claiming the use of natural, wholesome, and simple ingredients that are easy to recognize, in order to appeal to consumers.



- Sector overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of meat substitutes over 2016-26 at global and regional levels.

- High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators,

sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2021-26, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for each region.

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country-level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global meat substitutes sector in 2021. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, and others.



- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

