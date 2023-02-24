New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424412/?utm_source=GNW





Summary

This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in COPD therapeutics.



Synopsis

There are more than 126 million diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD across 16 pharmaceutical markets.

There are a good number of marketed innovator drugs for the treatment of COPD, mostly receptor agonists.

Among the pipeline molecules for COPD, one molecule is in pre-registration and 12 molecules are in Phase III development.

Commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in COPD, with the US emerging as the key country for conducting Phase III trials.

During the past 24 months, 23 strategic alliances involving companies developing COPD assets were successfully completed.

AstraZeneca and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals lead in the number of late-stage molecules under development for COPD.



Scope

"Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



- Components of the report include -

- Disease Landscape

- Disease Overview

- Epidemiology Overview

- Treatment Overview

- Marketed Products Assessment

- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

- Retail or Manufacturer Price of Products

- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

- Pipeline Assessment

- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

- Clinical Trials Assessment

- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

- Deals Landscape

- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

- Overview of Recent Deals

- Commercial Assessment

- Key Market Players

- Future Market Catalysts



Reasons to Buy

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the COPD market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global COPD market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

