Outlook on the Breathable Films Global Market to 2030 - Growth in Installations of Packaging Manufacturing Industries is Anticipated to Boost the Market

The "Breathable Films Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Polyester, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Others), by Film Type (Micro porous, Micro voided, Non-porous), by End-Use, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030"



The global breathable films market size is expected to reach USD 27.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Schweitzer - Mauduit International, Inc.

Arkema

Berry Global, Inc

Fatra, A.S.

Kimberley - Clark

Nitto Denko Corporation

Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.

Rkw North America, Inc.

Silon S.R.O

Skymark

Daika Kogyo

American Polyfilm

Innovia Films

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Omya Ag

Growth in installations of packaging manufacturing industries is anticipated to boost the breathable films market. Rising demand for apparel and hygiene products is expected to increase demand for breathable films, resulting in the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The various governments, globally, have set stringent regulations due to an increase in consumer concerns about health & hygiene along with different promotions about sustainability and innovation are likely to boost the global market for breathable films during the forecast period to the lesser emissions, enhanced efficiency, and biocompatibility in the packaging industry. Companies are spending heavily on developing raw materials, which are non-ozone depleting and free from harmful compounds (VOC), solvents, and toxins.



Breathable films are used in different end-use industries such as packaging, building & construction, industrial protective apparel, sports apparel, medical & healthcare industry, and others.

It is majorly used in fiber applications like carpet fabrics, automotive fabrics, apparel, and engineering plastics. Non-Porous breathable films are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to its properties such as high permeability, strength, vapor transmission, and bacteria & virus resistance.



Breathable Films Market Report Highlights

The global breathable films market is anticipated to reach USD 27.58 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from the year 2022 to 2030.The development in medical and apparel industry across the globe is boosting the Breathable films market

Non-porous is the most consumed breathable films type, with a revenue share of more than 63.0% in 2021. Its demand has increased due to the growing usage from major end use industries globally, such as medical & healthcare, building & construction, sports apparels, and various others

Packaging is the most common application for the Breathable Films materials, due to its high global demand for the manufacturing of packaged readymade beverages, sports &industrial protective apparel. It is also used to manufacture different hygiene products such as diapers, napkins, masks, and others

The market is increasing owing to growing demand for the breathable films from the medical & healthcare industry. Technological developments, transformations in plastics, and evolved decontamination devices. These are boosting demand for the breathable films

Major breathable film manufacturing companies have been increasing the capacity of their own production plants, instead of setting up new facilities, to strengthen their position in the global landscape. For instance, in January 2020, Berry Global Group, Inc. expanded its production capacity for hygiene, healthcare, and specialty film products in North America. In order to meet the expanding market demands for sustainable products and breathable film in the North American region, the company has invested in both extrusion and printing capabilities

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Plastic Containers Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. Standard & Compliances

3.4.2. Safety

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Challenge Analysis

3.5.4. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.6. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Breathable Films Market : Raw Materials Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Raw Materials movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Polyester

4.2.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Polyester, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3. Polyethylene

4.3.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Polyethylene, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4. Polypropylene

4.4.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Polypropylene, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1 Market estimate and forecasts, by others, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Breathable Films Market : Film Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Film Type movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Micro porous

5.2.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Micrporous, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3. Micro voided

5.3.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Micro voided, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.4. Non - porous

5.4.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Non - Porous, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Breathable Films Market : End - Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End - Use movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Personal care & Hygiene

6.2.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Personal care & Hygiene, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3. Medical & Healthcare

6.3.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Medical & Healthcare, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.4. Building & construction

6.4.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Building & construction, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.5. Industrial protective apparels

6.5.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Industrial protective apparels, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.6. Packaging

6.6.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Packaging, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.7. Sports apparels

6.7.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Sports apparels, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Market estimate and forecasts, by Others, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Plastic Battery Containers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key global players and recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.3.2. Key Potential Customers

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

8.5.2. Geographical Presence



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

