Digital Twin Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Region, Product and Service, Vertical and Segment Forecast, 2022-2030

The digital twin market size was valued at US$9.38 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.3% during 2022-2030. The study provides an executive-level overview of the digital twin market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global digital twin market by product/service and vertical and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The global digital twin market size was valued at US$ 9.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.3% during 2022-2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of enabling technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) in the manufacturing and construction sector.



- This report provides overview and service addressable market for digital twin market

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

- It includes global market forecasts for the digital twin Market and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A deals in the digital twin space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of Digital twin market

- The detailed value chain consists of six layers: Physical layer, Connectivity layer, Data Layer, Platform Layer, App Layer, and Service layer.



