ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 23 February 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1054.0p

- including income, 1063.8p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1058.8p

- including income, 1068.6p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

