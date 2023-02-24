Global Electrophysiology Devices Pipeline Report 2022: Focus on Stages of Development, Segments, Region & Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrophysiology Devices Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive information about the Electrophysiology Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Electrophysiology equipment analyzes the electrical activity of the heart. The equipment is used with cardiac catheters and sophisticated computers to generate electrocardiogram (EKG) tracings and electrical measurements with exquisite precision from within the heart chambers.
Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data in relation to the equipment type.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Electrophysiology Devices under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Electrophysiology Devices and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment/industry
Reasons to Buy
The report enables you to:
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Electrophysiology Devices under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
3 Products under Development
3.1 Electrophysiology Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Electrophysiology Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Electrophysiology Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Electrophysiology Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Electrophysiology Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Electrophysiology Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Electrophysiology Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Electrophysiology Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Electrophysiology Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Electrophysiology Devices Companies and Product Overview
6 Electrophysiology Devices- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned:
- Ablacon Inc
- AccuPulse Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Acotec Scientific Co Ltd
- Acutus Medical Inc
- Apama Medical Inc
- APT Medical Inc
- AtriCure Inc
- Aust Development, LLC
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
- Berlin Heals GmbH
- Biosense Webster Inc
- BioSig Technologies Inc
- BioTex Inc
- Biotronik AG
- Biotronik SE & Co KG
- Boston Scientific Corp
- Cardima, Inc. (Inactive)
- CardioFocus Inc
- CardioNova Ltd
- CathEffects LLC
- CathRx Ltd
- CathVision Aps
- Cibiem, Inc.
- ClearPoint Neuro Inc
- Columbia University
- Conavi Medical Inc
- Cordis Corp
- CoreMap Inc
- CoRepair, Inc
- Corify Care SL
- CryoTherapeutics Gmbh
- CyberHeart Inc
- EPD Solutions Ltd
- Epicardial Technologies Inc (Inactive)
- EPMap-System GmbH & Co KG
- Ethicon US LLC
- Eximo Medical Ltd
- FocusStart LLC
- Fundacion para la Investigacion Biomedica del Hospital Gregorio Maranon
- Hansen Medical Inc (Inactive)
- Hyblate Medical
- Imricor Medical Systems Inc
- Interventional Imaging, Inc.
- Iowa Approach Inc.
- Johns Hopkins University
- King's College London
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd
- Lepu Scientech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co Ltd
- Maestro Heart SA
- MC10 Inc
- Medlumics SL
- Medtronic Plc
- MedWaves Inc
- MicroPort NeuroTech Ltd
- MicroPort Scientific Corp
- NeuTrace Inc
- Northwestern University
- Novasentis Inc
- Philips Healthcare
- S4 Medical Corp
- SCR, Inc.
- Seattle Children's Hospital
- Seoul National University Hospital
- Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech Co Ltd
- ST Cardio Technologies LLC
- St. Jude Medical LLC
- Stanford University
- Stereotaxis Inc
- Suzhou Aikemai Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Suzhou Bingjing Intelligent Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Suzhou Hengruihongyuan Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Suzhou Xinmai Medical Equipment Co Ltd
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Arkansas at Little Rock
- University of Auckland
- University of Maryland
- University of Michigan
- University of Rochester
- University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
- University of Utah
- Vanderbilt University
- Vimecon GmbH
- Viscardia Inc
- Vivonics Inc
- Voyage Medical (Inactive)
- Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox5vll
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.