New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Esports Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Region, Revenue Stream (Sponsorship, Media Rights, Digital, Tickets and Merchandise, Publisher Fees, Streaming), Gaming Genre (MOBA, RTS, FPS, Battle Royale, Others) and Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424383/?utm_source=GNW





This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Esports market by revenue stream, gaming genre, region, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The global Esports market size reached USD 1.39 billion in 2022, according to a new report Plc. The adoption of Esports will be supported by increasing adoption of mobile and PC gaming, high accessibility and inclusiveness, and the development of the mobile 5G connectivity.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for Esports.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the Esports industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A and VF deals in the Esports space.

- The detailed value chain consists of six main aspects: Games, events, teams and players, channels, sponsorship and investment, and end-users



Reasons to Buy

- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Esports market by revenue stream, gaming genre, region, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Esports markets.

- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Esports markets.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT) stakeholders, service providers, and other Esports players succeed in growing the Esports market globally.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424383/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________