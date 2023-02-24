Global Preserved Flowers Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Preserved Flowers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028.
The rising demand for preserved flowers from the wedding industry, the increasing number of start-ups selling preserved flower-based items, and an increased spending on gifting retail products are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Insights
- As per the preservation technique outlook, the air-drying segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global preserved flowers market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the weddings & event decoration segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global preserved flowers market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Verdissimo, Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Co., Ltd., RoseAmore, Florever. Co., Ltd., Verdi UK Ltd, C'lovercraft Workshop, Excellent Flowers, Phocealys, Ohchi Nursery Ltd., and Iluba Roses among others, are some of the key players in the global preserved flowers market
Flower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Rose
- Orchid
- Gardenia
- Lavender
- Carnations
- Peony
- Others
Preservation Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Air Drying
- Glycerin
- Silica Gel
- Pressing
- Sand
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Weddings & Events Decoration
- Unique Gifts
- Home Decoration
- Jewelry & Fashion Accessories
- Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Online
- Offline
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
