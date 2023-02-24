Global Biopsy Devices Market Report 2023 to 2030: Players Include Cardinal Health, Hologic, Danaher, CONMED and Cook Medical

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Needle-based Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Guidance Systems, Biopsy Forceps, Biopsy Needles), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopsy devices market size is projected to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Introduction of technologically advanced products, leading to increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, is the key factor driving the market.



In addition, growing investments in the oncology field by government and non-government organizations are expected to positively impact market growth.

For instance, in 2022, the American Institute for Cancer Research funded more than $110 million for research to ensure a future without cancer. Moreover, the organization supports the establishment of an Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) that is focused on accelerating cancer and biomedical research translation.



The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant drop in biopsy procedures, especially in the first half of the pandemic. This represented a temporary negative impact on the sales of biopsy devices. The major factor responsible for this moderate downfall in sales was reduced patient visits to healthcare institutes as a precautionary measure to avoid being infected with the virus.



With economies returning to normalcy and the healthcare sector going back to majorly focusing on cancer research, the market recovered at a rapid pace. The biopsy market is further expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to constant advancements in the field of oncology and diagnostics.



Biopsy Devices Market Report Highlights

Needle-based biopsy guns held the largest market share in 2022 owing to surging demand for these devices to acquire samples from soft tissues

New product launches of vacuum-assisted biopsy devices are further expected to accelerate the demand for needle-based biopsy guns over the forecast period

The biopsy needles segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. It represents lucrative growth opportunities owing to the increasing adoption of these products and the launch of advanced products

North America dominated the market in 2022 due to the high penetration rate of technologically advanced products and the presence of key market players in the region

The rising incidence of cancer coupled with high unmet patient needs is expected to propel the growth of the market extensively in the Asia Pacific region

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product Outlook

2.2.2. Regional Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Biopsy Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing prevalence of cancer

3.4.1.2. Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures

3.4.1.3. New product launches

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of products

3.5. Biopsy Devices Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Biopsy Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Needle-based Biopsy Guns

4.1.2. Biopsy Guidance Systems

4.1.3. Biopsy Needles

4.1.4. Biopsy Forceps

4.1.5. Others

4.2. Product Market Share, 2022& 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Biopsy Devices Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Product& Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Needle-based Biopsy Guns

4.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.1.2. Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices

4.5.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.1.3. Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices

4.5.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.1.4. Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) devices

4.5.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.2. Biopsy Guidance Systems

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.2.2. Manual

4.5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.2.3. Robotic

4.5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.3. Biopsy Needles

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.3.2. Disposable

4.5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.3.3. Reusable

4.5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.4. Biopsy Forceps

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.4.2. General Biopsy Forceps

4.5.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.4.3. Hot Biopsy Forceps

4.5.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.5. Others

4.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.5.2. Brushes

4.5.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.5.3. Curettes

4.5.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.5.4. Punches

4.5.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)



Chapter 5. Biopsy Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.2.1. Innovators

6.2.2. Market Leaders

6.2.3. Emerging Players

6.3. Vendor Landscape

