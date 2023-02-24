New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis by Region, Component (Server, Storage, Network, Software, Services, Cloud), Deployment, Application and Segment Forecast, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424410/?utm_source=GNW

The High Performance Computing (HPC) market report provides an executive-level overview of the High Performance Computing (HPC) market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market, and key end-use applications in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The High Performance Computing (HPC) market size was valued at US$37.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2026. The High Performance Computing (HPC) market report provides an executive-level overview of High Performance Computing (HPC) market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for High Performance Computing (HPC).

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into four categories: technology trends and macroeconomic trends

- It includes global market forecasts for the High Performance Computing (HPC) industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A and VF deals in the big data space.

- The detailed value chain consists of five main aspects: component, equipment, data center solutions, and end users.



Reasons to Buy

- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market, component type, deployment type, application type, key vendor outlook, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in High Performance Computing (HPC) market.

- With more than 100 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in High Performance Computing (HPC) market.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help High Performance Computing (HPC) players, investors, and other stakeholders succeed in the growing High Performance Computing (HPC) market globally.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424410/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________