New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424406/?utm_source=GNW

, 2008). Diabetic neuropathy refers to a variety of syndromes that differ in clinical course, distribution, and fiber involvement. PDN occurs in diabetic patients that develop diabetic neuropathy and experience neuropathic pain as a result of nerve damage. PDN can be interpreted as pain arising as a direct consequence of abnormalities in the somato-sensory system in diabetic patients after exclusion of other causes, based on the definition of neuropathic pain by the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) (Boulton, 1998; Argoff et al., 2006; Rajan, de Gray and George, 2014; Haanpää and Hietaharju, 2015). There are different types of diabetic neuropathy, which can be grouped as peripheral, autonomic, proximal, and focal. Each type of neuropathy affects a different area of the body. Peripheral neuropathy, also known as distal symmetric neuropathy, diabetic polyneuropathy, or sensorimotor neuropathy, is the most common type of neuropathy, and affects toes, feet, legs, hands, and arms (Mayo Clinic, 2023).

In the 7MM, total prevalent cases of PDN are expected to increase from 7,472,695 cases in 2021 to 8,693,560 cases in 2031, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.60%. In 2031, the US will have the highest number of total prevalent cases of PDN in the 7MM, with 2,243,421 cases, whereas Spain will have the fewest total prevalent cases of PDN with 517,322 cases. In the 7MM combined, the diagnosed prevalent cases of PDN are expected to increase from 4,447,050 cases in 2021 to 5,157,455 cases in 2031, at an AGR of 1.60%Epidemiologists attribute the increase in the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of PDN to changes in the total prevalence and diagnosis rates, and population dynamics in each market.



Scope

- This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for PDN in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for total prevalent cases of PDN (diagnosed and undiagnosed) among the diagnosed diabetic population (T1D and T2D) segmented by sex and age (in 10-year age groups beginning at age 20 years and ending at age 80 years and older) in these markets. The report also includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for diagnosed prevalent cases of PDN (both sexes and ages 20 years and older). The diagnosed prevalent cases of PDN are further segmented by distal symmetric polyneuropathy (DSPN) and non-distal symmetric polyneuropathy (non-DSPN). This report also provides a forecast for the painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (p-DPN) among the diabetic population (T1D and T2D). In the epidemiology model, epidemiologists included a 10-year epidemiological forecast for total prevalent cases of diabetic neuropathy (diagnosed and undiagnosed) among the diagnosed diabetic population segmented by sex and age (beginning at age 20 years and ending at age 85 years and older) in these markets.

- The PDN epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



Reasons to Buy

The PDN epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global PDN market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global PDN market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for PDN therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of PDN by distal symmetric polyneuropathy (DSPN) and non-distal symmetric polyneuropathy (non-DSPN).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424406/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________