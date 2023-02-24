Photolithography Equipment Market Report 2023: Emergence of Advanced Products in the Consumer Electronics Industry Boosts Sector

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photolithography Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 By Type (EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet), DUV (Deep Ultraviolet)), By DUV Type, By Wavelength, By Device Wavelength, By End-Use, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Photolithography Equipment Market stood at USD 15,904.02 million in 2021 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 16.70% by 2027. The demand for photolithography equipment is primarily driven by the high demand for smaller electronic devices, increasing internet of things penetration and the expansion of the semiconductor industry.

Moreover, the factors such as high equipment maintenance and operational cost, and limitation for curved surfaces hinder the growth of Global Photolithography Equipment Market. In addition to this, lockdown during the covid pandemic impacted the overall supply chain and demand for photolithography devices.

The capability of photolithography equipment to fabricate incredibly tiny objects on a substrate is its main benefit. Furthermore, it is used to transfer a specific pattern from an image onto a substrate, creating a pattern that serves as a mask during an etching or diffusion process, to create semiconductor devices, thin-film circuits, optical devices, and printed circuits.



Emergence of Advanced Products in the Consumer Electronics Industry



Smart home devices, wearable health monitors, and entertainment devices are gaining popularity in the consumer electronics world. Consumers are expected to gravitate towards energy-efficient smart home products such as smart thermostats, light bulbs, and switches to save on high electricity bills. Therefore, the transition of electronic goods from fully automated systems toward the emergence of a smart home that interconnects all the household devices to create a single controlling unit will result in the high adoption of ICs and photolithography techniques.

Manufacturers are encouraged to introduce better consumer products with improved functionalities due to the growing consumer demand for better electronics. Smart wearables, also known as wearable technology, include smartwatches, fitness trackers, and smart fabrics and require ICs using the photolithography technique, which is likely to augment the demand for photolithography equipment during the forecast period.



Rising Wafer Processing and Fabrication Capacities in Semiconductor Industry



Presently, the semiconductor industry is focused on increasing its production capacity due to the chip shortage witnessed globally. Key players in the industry are focusing on investment in the development of new fabrication processes and expansion of older facilities. Thus, rise in adoption and investments in fabrication technology are boosting the Global Photolithography Equipment Market. For instance, TSMC, which is Taiwan's leading pure play foundry, holds a prominent share in the global market and has spent 80% of its capital to extend capacities of advanced chip manufacturing technology companies and to invest in deep UV lithography. Hence, these factors are fueling the market growth.



Preference for Improvements in Chip Performance in Cloud & AI Application



The advancements in AI applications and the improvement of cloud performance are both possible with DUV type photolithography methods. In cloud and AI applications, better chip performance and lower power requirements are preferred. Additionally, as a result of the increased demand for DUV lithography systems, photomask producers are being forced to speed up the production of the photomasks needed for complex multi-patterning DUV lithography operations. It has been discovered that DUV lithography systems have higher market prospects than EUV platforms. During the projected period, these developments are expected to support the expansion of the global photolithography equipment market.



The Increased Demand for Miniaturized Electronic Equipment



Miniaturized electronic equipment are gaining popularity in the semiconductor industry with the increase in demand for high-performance electronics. In addition, the rising demand for innovative consumer electronics drives the need for flexible and compact integrated circuits. In addition, the growth of technologies such as RFID, MEMS devices, and other power devices increases the demand for thin wafers. This is because thin wafers reduce package thickness, particularly for smartphones, handheld gadgets, and compact electronic items. These developing applications that employ extremely thin and ultrathin die generate substantial demand for tiny electronic devices and contribute toward expanding the global photolithography equipment market.



Increasing Investments in Research and Development



Artificial intelligence and machine learning are two examples of ground-breaking technologies made possible in recent years by the semiconductor industry. Moreover, even more sophisticated devices with more powerful processing and memory capabilities will be needed to advance the digital revolution. In addition, semiconductor businesses have become more interested in establishing end-to-end design and manufacturing capabilities for cutting-edge technology as a result of the COVID-19 crisis disrupting supply chains and rising geopolitical tensions.

Many governments are working to promote their regional semiconductor sector since they share this interest, which is probably going to have an impact on the global photolithography equipment market. For instance, to concentrate on regional clusters, South Korea introduced the K-Belt semiconductor strategy. The plan comprises lenient rules, improved infrastructure, long-term financing of USD 886 million, significant tax credits of up to 50% for research and development and 16% for manufacturing. Therefore, the expansion of the global photolithography equipment market during the projected period is likely to be fuelled by expanding R&D activities as well as the semiconductor industry.



Report Scope:



Photolithography Equipment Market, By Type:

DUV (Deep Ultraviolet)

EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet)

Photolithography Equipment Market, By DUV Type:

ArFi (Argon Fluoride Immersion)

KrF (Krypton Fluoride)

ArF (Argon Fluoride)

I-line

Photolithography Equipment Market, By Wavelength:

170nm - 270nm

1nm - 170nm

270nm - 370nm

Photolithography Equipment Market, By Device Wavelength:

Excimer Lasers

Laser Produced Plasma

Fluorine Lamps

Mercury Lamps

Photolithography Equipment Market, By End-Use:

IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturer)

Foundries

Photolithography Equipment Market, By Application:

Back-End

Front-End

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ASML Holding N.V.

Canon Inc.

EV Group (EVG)

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Veeco Instruments Inc.

SUSS MicroTec SE

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Eulitha AG

NuFlare Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shnaq0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.