Overweight and Obesity Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

The diagnostic criteria for obesity are met by a body mass index (BMI) of 30kg/m2 or more (NIH, 2022a).This can lead to a state of chronic systemic inflammation, as well as a predisposition to comorbidities such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.



Clinical interventions aim to manage obesity by encouraging patient behavioral change, though cases with a BMI of 35kg/m2 or above may warrant bariatric surgery, particularly in the presence of comorbidities (NIH, 2022b).

Epidemiologists utilized comprehensive, country-specific obesity data from nationally representative public health surveillance systems and databases to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth epidemiological analysis and forecast for the total prevalence and diagnosed prevalence of obesity.Moreover, epidemiologists provided detailed age- and sex segmentations, with additional segmentation by BMI class.



Finally, historical data were evaluated in all 7MM to strengthen the forecast by more accurately capturing changes in prevalence throughout the forecast period.

Epidemiologists forecast that the total prevalent cases of overweight and obesity combined in the 7MM is expected to increase from 421,970,603 in 2021 to 444,552,780 in 2031. Additionally, epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed prevalent cases of overweight and obesity combined in the 7MM will increase from 276,919,516 in 2021 to 291,960,428 in 2031.



Scope

- The Obesity and Overweight Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends of obesity and overweight in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent cases of obesity, diagnosed prevalent cases of obesity, and diagnosed incident cases of obesity segmented by age (5-9 years, 10-14 years, 15-17 years, 18-19 years, and by 5-year age groups for age 20 years up to 85 years and older) and sex. Diagnosed prevalent cases are further segmented by obesity class (Classes I, II, and III). Lastly, the forecast includes the diagnosed incident cases of bariatric surgery.

- The obesity epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



