San Antonio Limo Service Marks Fleet Growth To 25 Vehicles

Schertz, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schertz, Texas -

SA Limo Connection has grown from start-up days with just a few vehicles to operating a fleet of 25 vehicles, including corporate sedans, luxury SUVs, stretch limousines and spacious party buses. The company has maintained its 4.9 Google ranking, with more than 300 customers responding.

SA Limo Connection and Antonio Brandon are pleased to report that the San Antonio limo service has grown substantially over its years in operation. When the company opened its doors, the fleet consisted of only a few cars, but now there are 25 vehicles in operation transporting customers and the fleet continues to grow. San Antonio is a major Texas city with attractions that draw visitors worldwide. The limo company is proud to be a part of the welcoming atmosphere. More than 300 customers have posted Google reviews, and the limo service company has an average customer rating of 4.9 making it one of the top rated limo companies in the entire state of Texas.

SA Limo Connection is a family-owned and operated firm. Its owners take pride in providing customers with the best quality service, limousines, party buses, and experienced and reliable drivers who conduct themselves in a professional manner. The limo company has been serving the local area for a dozen years. The professional drivers have serviced all types of special events, including weddings, wine tours, sweet sixteens, quinceaneras, airport car service and many more.

Additional details are available at https://salimoconnection.com/.

According to a spokesperson for the company, “Being the life of the party is important. We want to make sure your party becomes as fun and memorable as possible with us. We offer seven types of party buses so customers can party with sixteen or fewer friends or as many as thirty passengers. We can transport you anywhere, including concerts, clubs, bar hopping, Wurstfest, Spurs Games, Rodeo, Fiesta, prom, and other special events. We also provide wine tours to the Texas Hill Country wineries. Also, our airport car service and airport shuttle service has become quite popular.”

The limos are late-model, meticulously maintained vehicles that are comfortable and clean. A list of some limousines includes a Lincoln Towncar, Chrysler 300, Charger Limo, Ford Expedition, and Hummer. The SUV models currently operating include GMC Yukon XL, Chevy Suburban Premiere, and GNC Yukon XL Denali. The party buses can handle any size group and an executive shuttle bus, which was recently added to the fleet, can accommodate up to 37 passengers.

About the Company:

SA Limo Connection is proud of its 12-year service record. Although the company started with only a few leasing vehicles, its inventory now has more than 25 in the fleet. In addition, the company has maintained its customer satisfaction record at 4.9 stars in more than 300 reviews.

###

For more information about SA Limo Connection, contact the company here:



SA Limo Connection

Antonio Brandon

(210) 683-5457

salimoconnection@gmail.com

12050 Lower Seguin Rd, Schertz, TX 78154