The Global Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market is forecast to grow by $294.81 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.23% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424928/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the near autonomous passenger car market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles, increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs, and intelligent transport system contributes to autonomous technology adoption.



The near autonomous passenger car market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• ADAS level 1

• ADAS level 2



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased funding for R&D of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the near autonomous passenger car market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of cloud-based high-definition (HD) maps and rise in m and a and developments in autonomous vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the near autonomous passenger car market covers the following areas:

• Near autonomous passenger car market sizing

• Near autonomous passenger car market forecast

• Near autonomous passenger car market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading near autonomous passenger car market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Geely Auto Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, NIO Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and General Motors Co. Also, the near autonomous passenger car market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424928/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________