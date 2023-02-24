Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Report 2023: Rising Health Consciousness Pushes Consumers to Sugar-Free Alternatives

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Flavor Type (Spearmint, Peppermint, Fruit flavor, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sugar-free chewing gum market size is expected to reach USD 26.67 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into the current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The gum market has expanded rapidly in recent years. The growing wellness society, as well as the increased incidences of dental decay caused by excessive sugar consumption, have raised the interest in sugar-free chewing gum.



Other factors projected to promote the growth of the worldwide sugar-free chewing gum industry include regular product improvements, such as the launch of novel flavors, and a thriving organized retail sector. Unique advertising strategies are also boosting industry growth.



Most of the products are sold via convenience stores followed by hyper and supermarkets. However, Sugar-free chewing gum sales in traditional stores are likely to stay flat due to increased purchases from internet portals. Furthermore, internet channels give the ease of purchasing things from the comfort of one's own home and a vast range of products.



Asia-Pacific is the most profitable market for makers of sugar-free chewing gum. Rising consumer awareness of the advantages of such gum, as well as increased investment by manufacturers in the region's emerging nations, are a few of the factors fueling the expansion of the region. With easy product availability for consumers, the growing organized retail sector is contributing to market growth.



Chewing gum has several benefits ranging from breath refreshing to functioning as a pleasant method to consume vitamins and medication. To increase these chewing gum functionalities, however, a better comprehension of chewing gum components and processes is essential.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Obesity and Diabetes Among the Population

Rising Health Consciousness

Restraints and Challenges

High Prices as Compared to Conventional Chewing Gums



Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Report Highlights

North America garnered the largest revenue share. This dominance is primarily due to the presence of well-established players and significant innovations in the industry

By flavor type, peppermint flavor is projected to dominate the market with spearmint being the fastest growing.

By application, convenience stores hold the majority share owing to major consumer visit post lockdown and the selection of sugar-free chewing gums owing to changes in lifestyle which requires healthy gums and mouth.

Global market includes Mars Incorporated, Health Made Easy, Ferndale Confectionery, Ferrero, Verve Inc, and Kraft Food.

The publisher has segmented the Sugar-Free Chewing Gum market report based on Flavor Type, Application, and region:

Sugar-Free Chewing Gum, Flavor Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Spearmint

Peppermint

Fruit Flavor

Original Bubble Gum

Sugar-Free Chewing Gum, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail

Others

Sugar Free Chewing Gum, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $26.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned





Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd (Australia)

Ferrero SpA (Italy)

Verve Inc. (US)

Kraft Foods Inc (US)

Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (US)

Topps Company Inc. (US)





