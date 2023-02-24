The Global Micro Servers Market is forecast to grow by $26,527.99 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro Servers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424922/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the micro servers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift toward edge computing, growing demand for cloud services for various applications, and an increasing need for high-density servers.



The micro servers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• Small and medium enterprises



By Application

• Data center

• Cloud computing

• Media storage

• Data analytics



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased investments in data centers and particularly hyper-scale data centers (HDCs) as one of the prime reasons driving the micro servers market growth during the next few years. Also, improved server infrastructure operational efficiency and low power consumption servers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the micro servers market covers the following areas:

• Micro servers market sizing

• Micro servers market forecast

• Micro servers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micro servers market vendors that include Acer Inc., Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Inspur Group, Intel Corp., IRON Global Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Plat Home Co. Ltd., Quanta Computer Inc., and Super Micro Computer Inc. Also, the micro servers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



