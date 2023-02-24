The Global Secure Access Service Edge Market is forecast to grow by $3,242.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.82% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secure Access Service Edge Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424925/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the secure access service edge market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by effective enterprise IT service incident and problem management, increasing remote working models, and growing need for robust unified security network architecture.



The secure access service edge market is segmented as below:

By Application

• IT and telecom

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others



By Component

• Platform

• Services



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising strategic activities by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the secure access service edge market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of advanced technologies and rising shift to cloud computing by SMEs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the secure access service edge market covers the following areas:

• Secure access service edge market sizing

• Secure access service edge market forecast

• Secure access service edge market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secure access service edge market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., McAfee LLC, Netskope Inc., Open Systems, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Perimeter 81 Ltd., Proofpoint Inc., Versa Networks Inc., VMware Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Also, the secure access service edge market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424925/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________