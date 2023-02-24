The Global Pea Starch Market is forecast to grow by $100.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pea Starch Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424921/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pea starch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands, growth in the gluten-free baking industry, and increasing demand from the food and beverage industry.



The pea starch market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Conventional

• Organic



By Application

• Food and beverage

• Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing awareness about gluten-free products as one of the prime reasons driving the pea starch market growth during the next few years. Also, shifting consumer focus toward organic pea-based foods and increasing use in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pea starch market covers the following areas:

• Pea starch market sizing

• Pea starch market forecast

• Pea starch market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pea starch market vendors that include A and B Ingredients Inc., AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., AM Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Axiom Foods Inc., Benson Hill Inc., COSUCRA, Emsland Starke GmbH, Herba Ingredients BV, Ingredion Inc., Makendi Industrial Products Co. Ltd., Meelunie BV, NutriPea LP, Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd., Puris, Roquette Freres SA, Shandong Jianyuan group, The Scoular Co., Vestkorn Milling AS, and Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd. Also, the pea starch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

