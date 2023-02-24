Modified Starch Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Convenience and Processed Foods Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modified Starch Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-gelatinized, and Others); By Material; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global modified starch market size is expected to reach USD 19.83 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to its use in a variety of industries such as paper, foods, medicine, and textile, as well as other applications such as recyclable polymers, films, and adhesives. The sector is most likely being driven by rising nutrition and health concerns, and sa shift toward a healthier diet.

It is projected that there will be an increase in the consumption of these products in bakery, convenience, and dairy foods. For instance, Etenia, a brand-new multifunctional starch that has been altered to operate as an ingredient in creamy clean-label dairy products, was introduced by the Royal Avebe, in April 2022.



Modified starch has low protein and fat/lipid content but a high viscosity, which enhances the flavor, aroma, and color of the dish to which it is added. It can be used in a variety of dishes and has organoleptic properties. Due to changing lifestyles and rising disposable money, customers' demand for ready-to-eat food products has risen recently which drives the market of modified starch.



Due to changing customer tastes, the growing need for modified starch in personal care and cosmetic goods is causing the market to grow at a significant rate. Modified starches are powerful raw material substitutes for silicones and other substances, and they also lessen greasiness. For instance, as a significant emulsion stabilizer and viscosity enhancer, hydroxypropyl starch phosphate is used in TEXTURLUX RHEO by Primient. TEXTURLUX RHEO is used in the formulation of night creams, hand creams, body lotions, sunscreens, and common facial moisturizers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Convenience and Processed Foods

Potential Alternative Sources of Modified Starch

Restraints and Challenges

Rise in Cost of Raw Materials



Modified Starch Market Report Highlights

Starch esters and ethers are expected to have the biggest revenue share in 2022. The increased demand for convenience foods is expected to fuel market growth.

The cassava category is expected to grow the fastest in terms of revenue share in 2022. Confectionery, adhesives, food, and textiles are a few examples of products that primarily rely on starch, and this is driving the market's expansion.

In 2022, the Food and Beverage sector will account for a significant revenue share. The key factor promoting market growth is modified starches, which are great taste carriers and can be added to ready-to-drink mixtures.

In 2022, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increased consumer knowledge of the advantages of eating low-fat foods is anticipated to be the main factor driving market expansion.

The global players with global presence include Syngenta Emsland-Starke, Grain Processing Corporation, and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group.

The publisher has segmented the Modified Starch Market report based on product, material, end-use, and region:

Modified Starch, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Starch Esters & Ethers

Resistant

Cationic

Pre-gelatinized

Others

Modified Starch, Material Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Corn

Cassava

Wheat

Potato

Others

Modified Starch, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

Modified Starch, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $19.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Emsland-Starke

Grain Processing Corporation

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres

ADM

Agrana Beteiligungs AG

NTD Starch

China Starch Holdings

Avebe U.A.

Cargill

Samyang Genex

Beneo-Remy N.V.

Siam Modified Starch

China Essence Group

PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk

Tate & Lyle PLC

ULRICK&SHORT.





