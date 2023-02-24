The Global Micro Perforated Films Market is forecast to grow by $264.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro Perforated Films Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424919/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the micro perforated films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for plastic films in meat packaging, growing European imports of frozen foods, and rising regulatory measures to control food wastes.



The micro perforated films market is segmented as below:

By Material

• PE

• PP

• PET

• Others



By Application

• Fresh fruits and vegetables

• Bakery and confectionary

• Ready to eat food

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing confectionary market in North America as one of the prime reasons driving the micro perforated films market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of sustainable packaging and rise in need for increased shelf-life of products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the micro perforated films market covers the following areas:

• Micro perforated films market sizing

• Micro perforated films market forecast

• Micro perforated films market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micro perforated films market vendors that include ACE Plastics Co. Ltd., Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Bollore SE, Coveris Management GmbH, Extrusion de Resinas Vin­licas S.A., Helion Xiamen Packaging Co. Ltd., Industrial Bolsera Granadina S.A., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Korozo A.S., LasX Industries Inc., Mondi plc, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Pathway Solutions Inc., Penguin Plastics, Sealed Air Corp., Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt. Ltd., TCL Packaging Ltd., and UFlex Ltd. Also, the micro perforated films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

