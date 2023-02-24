Growth Opportunities in VR-enabled Smart Helmets, Fleet Management, Electric Vehicles, System-on-Chip for Autonomous Vehicles, Solid State Relays for EVs 2022

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in VR-enabled Smart Helmets, Fleet Management, Electric Vehicles, System-on-Chip for Autonomous Vehicles, Solid State Relays for EV" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Mobility TOE focuses on innovations related to VR based smart helmets, IoT-based GPS tracking and fleet management solution, personalized and smart EVs, SoCs for autonomous vehicles, radar chip for passenger monitoring, SSR chip for EVs, and supersonic flights for enabling ultra high speed aviation.



The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy).

Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors - seating and displays, advanced materials - as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention. The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.



The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Innovations in Mobility

Virtual Teleportation using VR-enabled Smart Helmets

Proxgy's Value Proposition

Proxgy - Investor Dashboard

IoT-based GPS Tracking and Fleet Management Solution

Automile's Value Proposition

Automile - Investor Dashboard

Personalized Electric Vehicles (EVs) for Ride-hailing Services

eBikeGo's Value Proposition

eBikeGo - Investor Dashboard

Commercially Produced Smart EVs

Xpeng's Value Proposition

Xpeng - Investor Dashboard

System-on-chip (SoC) for Autonomous Vehicles

NVIDIA's Value Proposition

NVIDIA - Investor Dashboard

Radar Chip for Passenger Monitoring in Cars

NXP's Value Proposition

NXP - Investor Dashboard

Solid State Relay (SSR) Chip for EVs

TI's Value Proposition

TI - Investor Dashboard

Supersonic Flights for Enabling Ultra-high-speed Aviation

Boom Technology's Value Proposition

Boom Technology - Investor Dashboard

2 Key Contacts

3 Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations--Explanation

Legal Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Automile

Boom Technology

eBikeGo

NVIDIA

NXP

Proxgy

TI

Xpeng





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ooeab

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.