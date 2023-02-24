Global 5G Satellite Communication Market Outlook 2022: A $33.896 Billion Market by 2030 from $2.548 Billion in 2022 Featuring Inmarsat Global, Avanti, AT&T, Qualcomm, Thales Group, & OQ Technology

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Satellite Communication Market Outlook by Solution Type, Orbit, Spectrum Band, Service, End-user - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the market research study, in 2021, the 5G satellite communication market was valued at $2,548.2 million, and increasing with a mammoth growth rate of over 33%, it will touch $33,896.7 million by the year 2030.

This is because of the technological progressions and surge in the requirement for high-speed and low-latency connectivity. 5G networks will assist policymakers in developing smart cities, thus offering the socio-economic benefits of a data-driven economy. Consequently, authorities will need to build data centers and fiber networks.



Backhaul and tower feed has the largest share of the 5G satellite communication market revenue, of over 80%, and this category will maintain its position in the coming years. This is because of their capability to multicast design content to a huge area across numerous systems. The requirement for these solutions will also increase rapidly owing to the rising number of 5G gadgets and customers' wish for high-speed 5G connectivity with low latency.



GEO will have the fastest growth in the 5G satellite communication market, of approximately 34%, in the years to come. This will be due to the numerous uses of GEO satellites, including telecommunications, navigation, and real-time imaging. While, the LEO category had the greatest revenue share in the year 2021, and it will maintain its position in the near future, because of the cost-effectiveness of launching small satellites.



The commercial sector has a revenue share of approximately 50%, and it will follow this trend in the future. This is chiefly because of the increasing requirement for 5G and satellite connections in numerous commercial fields, such as automobiles, logistics and shipping, and commercial aircraft.

Conversely, the government category will observe the fastest growth in the years to come. This will be because of the increase in the requirement for high-speed communication and monitoring of the valuable assets of the government, in addition to the emergence of enhanced 5G communication services.



In 2021, the North American 5G satellite communication market had the largest share of revenue, in excess of 30%. This is because of the existence of a number of companies deploying 5G networks. Furthermore, the U.S. has the major share of the revenue in the region, and it will maintain its position during the forecast period.



APAC will have the second-highest growth rate during 2021-2030. China contributes significantly to the progress of the regional industry because of the high connectivity requirement for consumer and manufacturing uses.

Furthermore, the technical advancements, surge in the expenditure on research and development, and expansion of novel space systems by governments are driving the progress of the regional market.



Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2548.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33896.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.3% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles



Inmarsat Global Limited

Avanti Communications

AT&T Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Thales Group

OQ Technology

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Scope

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Analysis Period

1.4. Market Size Breakdown by Segment

1.5. Market Data Reporting Unit

1.6. Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Assumptions for the Study

2.7. Notes and Caveats



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Industry Outlook

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Trends

4.1.2. Drivers

4.1.3. Restraints/challenges

4.1.4. Impact analysis of drivers/restraints

4.2. Impact of COVID-19

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market

5.1. Overview

5.2. Market Revenue, by Solution Type (2017-2030)

5.3. Market Revenue, by Orbit (2017-2030)

5.4. Market Revenue, by Spectrum Band (2017-2030)

5.5. Market Revenue, by Service (2017-2030)

5.6. Market Revenue, by End-user (2017-2030)

5.7. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yauf0b-5g?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment