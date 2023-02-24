New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Critical Illness Insurance Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280267/?utm_source=GNW





The global critical illness insurance market is expected to grow from $185.53 billion in 2021 to $215.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The critical illness insurance market is expected to grow to $330.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%.



The critical illness insurance market consists of sales of critical illness insurance products by entities that are engaged in directly underwriting critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, which is an additional insurance coverage to cover those overruns where traditional health insurance may fall short.The insurance industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry.



Some insurance firms may offer other services financial or otherwise.Contributions and premiums are set on the basis of actuarial calculations of probable payouts based on risk factors from experience tables and expected investment returns on reserves.



The value of the market is based on the premiums paid by the insured.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



A critical illness policy is a sort of health insurance that pays for your medical costs if severe illnesses such as cancer, organ transplant, heart attack, stroke, renal failure, and paralysis, among others listed in the policy, are discovered. It functions as an addition to the standard health insurance policy



North America was the largest region in the critical illness market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest market in critical illness market.



The regions covered in the critical illness market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of critical illness insurance are individual insurance and family insurance.Family insurance refers to the insurance that is issued to the family members, including the holder.



The various modes include monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly. These are used in cancer, heart attack, stroke, and other applications.



The increased prevalence of critical diseases is driving the global critical illness insurance market.Treatment for critical illnesses such as cancer incurs a huge amount, and therefore, having critical illness insurance can be beneficial to lower the burden of the treatment cost.



The insurance service providers provide a lump-sum payment to the policyholder upon diagnosis of the critical disease.Some other common types of critical illnesses include heart attack, stroke, and coronary artery bypass.



According to the cancer profile 2020 report by WHO, the incidence of global cancer in 2020 was reported as 10 million deaths that occurred in the year due to cancer. Therefore, the growing prevalence of critical illness is expected to drive the global critical illness insurance market.



A lack of awareness about critical illness insurance is hindering the growth of the global critical insurance market.The majority of critical illness insurance is included in term plans.



The majority of people are aware of life insurance plans, but few are aware of term insurance plans.A term plan is a type of life insurance plan for a fixed tenure that includes critical illness cover as an inbuilt feature in the actual base plan.



Besides being economical, benefits provided on the demise of the policyholder are greater in the case of term plans when compared to the maturity benefits offered by life insurance plans.For instance, a research study published in the Economic Times in 2020 says that only 1 out of 5 insurance holders has term insurance in urban India, which is 65% of the population of urban India.



This is mostly due to the lack of awareness among people about term plans offered by insurers that also include critical illness coverage.



An increase in the range of critical illnesses covered in critical illness insurance policies is a major trend shaping the critical insurance market.Major insurance companies are focusing on adding coverage for many new diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and motor neuron diseases besides cancer, stroke, coronary artery bypass, and heart attack.



For instance, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1 million people are suffering from the disease in the US, and it is expected to reach 1.2 million by 2030. This increase in the range of critical illnesses is responsible for the growing trend in insurance policies.



In January 2020, HDFC Ergo, a Mumbai-based general insurance company acquired 50.08% stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance for $183m (1,494 Cr Rs). The acquisition would combne expertise of both the companies to provide better value to their customers. Apollo Munich Health Insurance is a India-based insurance company.



The countries covered in the critical illness market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The critical illness insurance research report is one of a series of new reports that provides critical illness insurance statistics, including critical illness insurance industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with critical illness insurance shares, detailed critical illness insurance segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the critical illness insurance industry. This critical illness insurance research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280267/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________