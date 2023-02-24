New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277932/?utm_source=GNW





The global insurance brokers market will grow from $98.82 billion in 2022 to $105.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The insurance brokers market is expected to grow to $130.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The insurance brokers market consists of sales of insurance products by entities that act as intermediaries (i.e., agents or brokers) in selling annuities and insurance policies. This market excludes the direct selling of insurance products by insurance companies. The value of the market is based on the fees or commissions paid to brokers by the insured, both commercial and personal. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included



An insurance broker is a person who is authorized to sell insurance and frequently collaborates with numerous insurance providers to provide customers with a range of products.



North America was the largest region in the insurance brokers market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest market in the insurance brokers market.



The regions covered in the insurance brokers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of insurance brokers are life insurance, general insurance, health insurance, others.Life insurance in the insurance brokers market refers to the contract between the insurer and the insurance policyholder that promises to pay a total sum of money upon the death of an insured person.



The services are offered in various modes, such as offline, and online mode. These are used by corporate, and individuals.



The increasing demand for insurance policies is expected to fuel the growth of the insurance brokers market over the coming years.The demand for insurance policies has risen due to the availability of security services and customized financial services to clients.



According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) of India, the Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.17 crore insurance policies in the fiscal year 2021-2022 which was an 3.54% increase from previous year’s 2.10 crore policies. Therefore, the increasing demand for insurance policies drives the growth of the insurance brokerage market.



The impact of COVID-19 is predicted to limit the growth of the insurance brokers market over the forecast period.The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of millions of people, affected supply chains & business sectors, and disrupted economies worldwide.



The coronavirus outbreak has several impacts on the insurance sector, from employee and business continuity concerns to customer care considerations to the financial outlook.For instance, the Indian insurance industry’s productivity has been hit by 30% in March 2020.



The pandemic has pushed the insurance industry to heavily depend on digitalization for selling new policies, setting up claims, and making other transactions. Therefore, the impact of COVID-19 restraints the growth of the insurance brokers market.



The integration of AI in the insurance sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the insurance brokers market.The combined power of AI and human creativity enables the Intelligent Broker, an automation programme for the insurance industry.



Brokers will be able to resolve complicated obstacles, produce innovative products and services, and join or build new markets.In addition to this, AI in the insurance industry will improve customer service and prevent customers from fraud.



In 2021, 60% of the insurance companies are targeting AI to be used in decision making and to reduce manual input, which has doubled in the last two years.



In March 2020, Aon, a UK-based global professional services firm that is engaged in selling a wide range of financial risk-mitigation products, including pension administration, insurance, and health-insurance plans, acquired Willis Towers Watson for $30 billion.The acquisition provided Aon with the ability to serve clients in areas including intellectual property, cyber, and climate risk to the company clients.



Moreover, the deal will accelerate the innovations and strengthen the company’s position in the insurance industry with more relevant solutions for clients. Willis Towers Watson is a British-American company engaged in providing risk management, insurance brokerage, and advisory services.



The countries covered in the insurance brokers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The insurance brokers research report is one of a series of new reports that provides insurance brokers statistics, including insurance brokers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with insurance brokers share, detailed insurance brokers segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the insurance brokers industry. This insurance brokers research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

