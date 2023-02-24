Justuno and Growth Gurus Announce Conversion Audit Initiative To Improve Lifecycle Marketing for Merchants

Austin, TX, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno, the leading website conversion optimization platform, announced a new initiative with conversion marketing agency Growth Gurus, taking their partnership to the next level to help e-commerce brands identify and implement holistic improvements to their entire marketing funnel.

In an effort to help brands grow in 2023, this new conversion audit will help brands identify hidden opportunities to make the most of their marketing efforts. The audit program focuses on three main areas: onsite experience, email marketing campaigns, and overall brand strategy.

Through a clear understanding of a lifecycle marketing approach, Growth Gurus and Justuno seek to help brands bring a more connected approach to campaigns in 2023.

According to Olivia Thibault, a Senior Specialist in Lifecycle Marketing for Growth Gurus, and Dilyar Askar, Agency Partnerships Manager at Justuno:

“Growth Gurus combines high-level strategy with outstanding marketing technology to bring seamless integrations with unbeatable functionality. Our teams optimize your growth potential through not only the theory behind the strategy but the MarTech stack that can enable it seamlessly.”



Together the two companies are striving to help commerce brands continuously improve performance through the introduction of this conversion audit. Through consistently auditing the customer purchase experience, uncovering hidden opportunities and pitfalls—Growth Gurus and Justuno are ready to take conversion methodology to the next level.

Justuno is the premiere website conversion platform, built to create long-lasting customer relationships, increase marketing ROI, and scale your business through tailored visitor experiences that convert. Justuno empowers marketers through automation, advanced analytics, and proprietary visitor tracking so they can provide customers with the ultimate online experience.