Brain Power Wellness Reviews 5th Year and Cohort in Partnership with Gray Fellowship

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principals describe having a positive and lasting impact after participating in the Gray Fellowship for Principal Excellence program at Hunter College’s School of Education in the City of New York, echoing similar experiences in Brain Power Wellness reviews .



“Not one day has passed since that I have not engaged in some form of wellness thanks to the tools Brain Power Wellness provided me with to truly take care of myself – physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially – to be able to carry out the awesome responsibility of leading an entire school community,” said Tiawana Perez, Principal of The West Farms School and a Gray Fellows Program participant.

Fellows in the Gray Fellowship program, including Perez, have benefited significantly from the successful 5-year partnership between Brain Power Wellness and the Gray Fellowship. This year marks the 5th cohort out of a total of ten cohorts planned for the partnership.

The Gray Fellowship for Principal Excellence program is a cohort-based experience developed by Kevin Froner and Noah Angeles, two principals, in collaboration with CUNY’s Hunter College. The program aids principals with developing self-knowledge, how school and community systems function interdependently and how to implement transformative change initiatives in their school communities while providing a network of support beyond the Fellowship.

Every year, the Gray Fellowship gathers together 20 principals from across the New York City public schools to attend its program, which consists of a two-week summer institute and seven convening days during the school year.

Brain Power Wellness supports the Gray Fellows in several efforts, including through the Mindful Leadership Retreat. Like in other Brain Power Wellness retreats , principals learn practical tools rooted in mindfulness, SEL (Social Emotional Learning), team building, and self-development training. Brain Power Wellness helps principals reconnect with “the why” behind becoming principals, giving them hope to create a better future for themselves and their school communities. As a result of their experience with Brain Power Wellness as a Gray Fellow, most principals implement the Brain Power Wellness program in their schools.

“I am forever grateful to Dave and his team for teaching me how to ‘breathe’ in more ways than one and how to take a moment to listen to what is not said, which often is the most important means of communicating of all,” said Perez. “It was an honor to bring Brain Power Wellness into our school community so that our students and families could also experience the joy of wellness, and together we are building a whole new language of love where healthy humans consistently share in positive interactions to help each other thrive.”

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is a holistic, school-based wellness organization that supports healthier, happier, more focused school environments. The mission of Brain Power Wellness is to help transform the culture of its partner schools through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training for teachers, students, parents, and administrators.

