Hand Towel Global Market Report 2023

The global hand towel market will grow from $2.94 billion in 2022 to $3.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The hand towel market is expected to grow to $3.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The hand towel market consists of sales cotton, lyocell, linen, and synthetic microfibers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hand towel refers to a rectangular piece of absorbent paper made from tissue paper instead of cloth.Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect).



Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping the hands or face, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hand towel market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the hand towel market.



The regions covered in the hand towel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of hand towel are rolled paper towels, boxed paper towels, multifold paper towel.Multifold towels are paper hand towels that are folded in three layers in the shape of an accordion.



Before being folded, these 1-ply towels are about 9.2 inches by 9.4 inches in sheet size. It is distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, speciality stores, online channels, others and used for residential and commercial applications.



The increasing awareness about hygiene in countries across the world is a key factor driving the growth of the hand towels market.Hygiene and sanitation are essential for preventing and controlling the spread of many dangerous human diseases including cholera, diarrhoea, Ebola and recent Corona virus.



Regular hand-washing with soap is one of the most effective ways of avoiding or reducing COVID-19 spread without vaccine or cure.According to a recent poll in 2021 among French people, French citizens might be at high risk for viral infections in the form of corona virus (COVID-19) due to a lack of good hygiene practices.



Therefore, the increasing awareness about hygiene across the countries is expected to drive the growth of the hand towels market.



The commercial places such as hotels, restaurants and workplaces are replacing hand towels with hand dryers, restraining the growth of hand towels market.The growing environmental concern to save trees led to adoption of hand dryers as hand towels require enormous amount of pulp from the trees to manufacture hand towels.



According to the study by The Slate and Climate conservancy, using hand dryers is a greener choice and emit less greenhouse gases that emits 9 to 40 grams of carbon dioxide when compared with hand towels, which emits 56 grams of carbon dioxide.Also, with advancements in technology, more eco-friendly hand dryers are launched which consume less electricity.



For instance, in 2021, Excel Dryer has launched XLERATOReco which is one of the most environmentally friendly hand dryers as it consumes only 500 watts and can dry up hands in 10 seconds without any heat. Therefore, hand dryers are a big threat to hand towels market and this can impact the market growth of hand towels during the forecast period.



The manufacturers of forest-friendly paper towels are gaining traction.Forest-friendly paper towels are those that are manufactured without the cutting down of forests.



These papers are made from a mixture of bamboo and sugarcane.For instance, Who Gives A Crap, a paper towel manufacturer, specializing in environmentally friendly, zero waste, safe, and plastic-free household products, manufactures environmentally friendly paper kitchen towels that are made of tree-free products and give value to money.



They are super durable 2-ply towels that can clean-up very well.



In March 2021, Lucart S.p.A., an Italy-based manufacturer of tissue paper and related products, acquired Essential Supply Products Ltd for an undisclosed amount. This deal is expected to be a significant step for the Lucart Group’s future development. Essential Supply Products’ position, market, and product range bring important synergies to other Lucart Group entities, and as the UK is the second-largest market for tissue paper products, this strategic acquisition would allow Lucart to increase its presence in Great Britain. Essential Supply Products Ltd is a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of disposable paper tissue products.



The countries covered in the hand towel market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hand towel market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hand towel market statistics, including hand towel industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hand towel market share, detailed hand towel market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hand towel industry. This hand towel market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

