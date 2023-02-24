New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251087/?utm_source=GNW



The global toilet roll market will grow from $16.62 billion in 2022 to $17.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The toilet roll market is expected to grow to $21.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The toilet roll market consists of sales of chemical pulp, bleach, fiber, and wood pulp.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The toilet roll refers to a toilet paper that is used as a sanitary paper.Toilet paper is a narrow, roll-shaped piece of sanitary paper used for washing or drying oneself after urinating and defecating.



These are made from recycled paper or fresh leaves pulp and used for cleaning and maintaining personal hygiene, which are disposable and easily degradable products.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the toilet roll market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the toilet roll market.



The regions covered in the toilet roll market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of toilet roll are 1 ply, 2 ply, 3 ply, and others.A single layer of paper makes up 1 ply toilet paper.



The various products include pulp paper, recycled paper that is distributed through online channel and offline channel. The different end users involved are household and commercial users.



The increasing consciousness of the public to maintain cleanliness and personal hygiene especially among urban regions is increasing the demand for toilet rolls in public premises called Away-from-home (AFH) toilet paper.Countries with the fastest growing consumer markets like India and Indonesia are experiencing wider exposure to away-from-home toilet paper even if they don’t consider toilet paper as a means of personal hygiene, could also increase the demand for toilet paper.



In India, the sales of hand sanitizers increased by 144% in 2020 compared to 2019.With an increase of 42%, liquid hand soap came in second.



The COVID-19 pandemic, which raised people’s awareness of health and cleanliness, may have caused the abrupt increase.Therefore, the increase in demand for hygiene products among residents of urban regions is expected to drive the market.



Instability in the pulp prices affects tissue paper manufacturing restraining the tissue paper manufacturing market.The high pulp prices increase the tissue prices by 10%, which decreases the volume of tissue paper sold.



Instability in pulp prices can be observed following an imbalance between the pulp supply and demand caused due to various factors like seasonal demand, foreign producers’ influence in several markets, and more. The average price of hardwood pulp on 28 September, 2020 in Shandong was 3675 RMB/ton ($538.5/ton), which was increased by 50 RMB/ton to 1.38% compared with the average price of 3625 RMB/ton ($529.1/ton) on 1 September, 2020, which is used in the manufacturing of tissues and toilet paper. Owing to the increase in demand by China which is considered to be the largest consumer of pulp globally. The price of the toilet paper whose major component is a pulp is affected primarily by the changes in the price of pulp which is expected to hinder the market growth.



Companies in the toilet roll market are increasingly using Through Air Drying (TAD) Technology, a high standard technology to produce paper.Toilet paper produced using TAD technology makes it suitable for rolled products and has high absorbency with improved properties of bulk.



Ultra toilet paper is produced using TAD technology in which during drying the paper air is blown into the fibres.US is extensively using TAD technology in the production of tissue papers.



For instance, Valmet is using eTAD Technology which produces soft, improved bulk and absorbency products with lower energy consumption and a sustainable process. This will give access to premium and ultra-premium tissue markets to the tissue manufacturers.



In November 2020, Accrol, UK-based leading independent tissue converter, acquired Leicester Tissue Company for an amount of $49 million. This acquisition would strengthen Accrol’s position in the private label retail tissue market and raise its share in the overall UK retail tissue market to about 16% of the £1.7 billion industry. The purchase of LTC is a big step forward that will allow the enlarged organisation to continue to grow ahead of the market and is totally in line with our "Brand Killers" growth plan. Leicester Tissue Company is a UK-based independent manufacturer of toilet tissue and kitchen towel.



The countries covered in the toilet roll market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The toilet roll market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides toilet roll market statistics, including toilet roll industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a toilet roll market share, detailed toilet roll market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the toilet roll industry. This toilet roll market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251087/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________