Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the facial tissues market are Kimberly-Clark, Procter and Gamble, APP, Hengan, Vinda, C&S PAPER, Metsa Tissue, WEPA, Cascades, and KP Tissue.



The global facial tissues market will grow from $9.99 billion in 2022 to $10.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The facial tissues market is expected to grow to $12.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The facial tissues market consists of sales of mineral oil, ceresin, stearyl alcohol, and isopropyl palmitate.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The facial tissues refers to tissue papers or wipes or paper handkerchiefs that are thin, soft, absorbent, smooth, and disposable which are used for cleaning the face and reducing the spread of an infection or diseases as like swine flu. They serve as disposable alternatives to handkerchiefs made of cloth.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the facial tissues market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the facial tissues market.



The regions covered in the facial tissues market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of facial tissues are box facial tissue and pocket facial tissues.Pocket facial tissues are soft, absorbent, disposable papers used for the cleansing of the face available in small packs.



It is distributed by supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, online channels, and others that are used for home and away from home applications.



The rise in the number of bacterial and viral infectious diseases has led to the rise in demand of sterilized, antibacterial and anti-viral facial tissues.The facial tissues are sterilized during the manufacturing process to prevent the spread of harmful microbes.



The special anti-bacterial and antiviral facial tissues are infused with antibacterial and antiviral agents respectively to deactivate the bacteria in cold, flu viruses in cough, sneeze, or nasal discharge to prevent spreading of viruses to others. For instance, Kleenex anti-viral facial tissue manufactured by Kimberly-Clark has three soft layers, including a moisture-activated middle layer that kills 99.9% of cold and flu viruses in the tissue within 15 minutes. Thus, the rise in the number of infectious diseases and increased hygiene awareness among consumers is anticipated to drive the facial tissue market growth by enhancing the utilization of tissue products in the forecast period.



The harmful effects caused by the use of chemically manufactured facial tissues can restraint the facial tissue market.The facial tissues are manufactured using different chemical substances.



The use of poor- or low-quality chemical ingredients may cause harm to the skin of the consumers.The facial tissues treated with lotions, aromatic agents, antimicrobial agents, dyes and more have appeared in the market during recent years, and thus consumers both children and adults are at a higher risk being exposed to these substances through direct contact, especially with the skin and the mucous membranes, and via inhalation.



For instance, facial tissues are often impregnated or infused with aromatic agents such as eucalyptus oils and menthol to alter the aroma and make the nose-blowing experience more pleasant. Hence, the lack of use of good quality of chemical ingredients is anticipated to halt the facial tissues market growth.



Companies in the facial tissue market are increasingly using TAD (Through Air Drying) technology to manufacture facial tissues to have cost benefits.The TAD process used in tissue manufacturing was developed by P&G, Kimberly-Clark, and Scott, the machines are being utilized by some manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble for facial tissue production.



In TAD process, the fibre web is dewatered and dried by non-compressive means, thereby avoiding the compaction that occurs during wet-pressing of the web in the conventional process.The use of these non-compressive water-removal technologies results in a product with improved properties such as high bulk, softness, cross direction (CD) stretches and absorbency.



Fibre savings are possible for TAD tissue as the weight of the sheet can be reduced due to the higher bulk.Since fibre is usually the highest cost element in a tissue product, reduced fibre cost is the major advantage associated with the use of TAD technology.



Leading players in the facial tissue paper market are now focusing on improving their production processes by adopting product extension techniques, novel marketing strategies and also making strong investments in R&D into already established factories by adding innovation to these facilities and boosting sales.



In February 2020, Cartiere Carrrara, an Italy-based manufacturer of tissue paper products, acquired Carind S.r.l. (Carind) and CRC S.r.l. (CRC) for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition would make it possible for Cartiere Carrara to further solidify its place in the tissue paper sector, which has significant growth potential both in Italy and internationally. Carind S.r.l. (Carind) and CRC S.r.l. (CRC), are European leading manufacturers and distributors of tissue paper products.



The countries covered in the facial tissues market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The facial tissues market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides facial tissues market statistics, including facial tissues industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a facial tissues market share, detailed facial tissues market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the facial tissues industry. This facial tissues market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

