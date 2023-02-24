Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market Worth US$ 1.1 Billion By 2033, Growing At a CAGR Of 6.5%: Report By Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sterilization monitoring technologies market is valued at US$ 638.8 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 1.1 billion by the end of 2033, as per this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Sterilization technologies are methods used to get rid of all living organisms that can reproduce, such as bacteria, pathogens, infections, fungi, and spores. Sterilization monitoring technologies are widely used by hospitals, pharma and biotech companies, and research institutes. Mechanical, biological, and chemical are three types of sterilization technologies.

In biological monitoring, the sterilization process is used to show how it impacts live bacteria that are harder to kill than the majority of the common disease-causing pathogens. Sensitive chemicals are used for chemical monitoring, and these compounds change colour when subjected to high temperatures or temperature-time combinations.

The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and increasing cases related to surgical procedures are some of the factors boosting sales growth. UTIs, pneumonia, meningitis, skin infections, and gastroenteritis are a few examples of infectious diseases that commonly occur in hospitals.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8391

North America currently dominates the global sterilization monitoring technologies market due to the presence of key market players, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and the growing rate of the senior population. Europe's sterilization monitoring technologies market is expected to increase at a healthy pace during the forecast period due to the rapidly developing pharma and biotech industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of sterilization monitoring technologies are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Germany’s market for sterilization monitoring technologies is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Demand for sterilization monitoring technologies in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 6% over the decade.

Sales of biological sterilization monitoring technologies are predicted to rise at a high CAGR of 7% through 2033.

“Demand for sterilization monitoring technologies is increasing due to technological advancements in stem cell production and the preservation of bodily cells,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Industry Research Segmentation

By Technology : Biological Chemical Mechanical

By Product : Biological Indicators Chemical Indicators

By Method : Steam Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Formaldehyde Sterilization

By Process : Pack Monitoring Load Monitoring Equipment/Process Monitoring Exposure Monitoring

By End User : Hospitals Pharma & Biotech Companies Research & Academic Institutes





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8391

Competitive Landscape

As per this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, leading companies in the sterilization monitoring market are adopting several marketing strategies such as new product developments, partnerships, collaborations, regional expansion, local supply, and more.

Sterigenics upgraded its electron beam facility in Columbia City, Indiana, in May 2022. The Sterigenics Columbia City center offers valuable E-beam sterilization services to protect the safety of medicines and medical devices.

In July 2020, the 3M unveiled the Attest Mini Auto-reader 490M, a 24-minute internal sterilization monitoring device. Dental sterilization can be facilitated by this technology.

Recent Market Developments

STEMart introduced advanced sterility and microbial testing for sterile, non-pyrogenic medical equipment in June 2022.

In June 2022, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing unveiled an isolator for sterility testing, which it uses to conduct on-site sterility testing for its GMP samples. The business provides sterile filling of injectable medications, the majority of which are in clinical studies or have a modest commercial demand.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Andersen Products, Inc.

Bag Health Care GmbH

Cantel Medical Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Excelsior Scientific

Getinge AB

Gke-Gmbh

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Matachana Group

Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

PMS Healthcare Technologies Ltd.

Propper Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Steris PLC

Terragene S.A.



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8391

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sterilization monitoring technologies market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on technology (biological, chemical, mechanical), product (biological indicators, chemical indicators), method (steam sterilization, ethylene oxide sterilization, hydrogen peroxide sterilization, formaldehyde sterilization), process (pack monitoring, load monitoring, equipment/process monitoring, exposure monitoring), and end user (hospitals, pharma & biotech companies, research & academic institutes), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Needle-free IV Connectors Market: The global needle-free IV connectors market is valued at US$ 1.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2.98 billion by the end of 2033. Global sales of needle-free IV connectors are expected to increase at a high-value CAGR of 9% during the next 10 years. Needless devices that link administration sets, syringes, and IV catheters are known as needle-free IV connectors. To safeguard the hubs in vascular access systems, these connectors are commonly utilized in hospitals for the intravenous delivery of various fluids and liquids.

Medical Gases and Equipment Market: Expanding rapidly at a CAGR of 8%, the global medical gases and equipment market is forecasted to increase from a valuation of US$ 20 billion in 2023 to US$ 43 billion by 2033-end. The therapeutic application of medical gases and equipment is gaining traction due to high demand from healthcare facilities. The market for medical gases and equipment has significant growth potential due to the rapidly growing elderly population and new developments in the pharmaceutical sector.

Hypodermic Needles Market: Increasing at a CAGR of 4%, the global hypodermic needles market is valued at US$ 5.74 billion in 2023 and is thus projected to reach US$ 8.50 billion by the end of 2033. An increasing number of dental surgeries and the rising prevalence of chronic disorders are majorly driving the sales of hypodermic needles.

Optical Preclinical Imaging Market: The global optical preclinical imaging market is valued at US$ 612 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.14 billion by 2033. Global demand for optical preclinical imaging systems is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% during the next 10 years. Preclinical imaging involves the visualization of living creatures for scientific purposes, primarily for drug development.

Oxidative Stress Assays Market: Progressing at a CAGR of 9%, the global oxidative stress assays market is valued at US$ 1.05 billion in 2023 and is this expected to reach US$ 2.49 billion by the end of 2033. This can be primarily attributed to the rapidly rising demand for oxidative stress assays from pharma and biotech companies. Reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation rises under conditions of oxidative stress, and when antioxidant defences within cells become less effective.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Analyst: Shambhu Nath Jha

Email : shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube