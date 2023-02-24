Flex LNG - Mandatory notification of trade by PDMR

Hamilton, Bermuda

February 24, 2022





Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") has today received trade notifications from the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs"):

Susan Sakmar, Director, has on February 21, 2023 purchased 500 shares on the New York Stock Exchange for USD 34.6774 per share. Following the purchase, Mrs. Sakmar owns 500 shares in the Company.







This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment