PickleJar Debuts New Platform to Showcase Independent Films

HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar, the premier live entertainment and artist payments platform, today announced the latest extension of its service offerings with PickleJar Flix™, a platform developed exclusively for independent film production companies and filmmakers to promote their slate of films. In collaboration with Double J Productions, PickleJar is debuting their first app using the platform, The Curiouser, to showcase the first of its on-of-a-kind independent film experience with a glimpse into the world of a filmmaker’s journey and process.

PickleJar Flix takes fans into the world of filmmaking in a new and memorable way. This new iteration of the PickleJar platform – originally steeped in the music industry - provides production companies the ability to create and manage their own independent film apps with a suite of tools such as featuring their short films for video on demand purchase, “behind the scenes” content captured during production, film script, production bible, film artwork, photo gallery and more. PickleJar Flix is exclusively built to help production companies promote, highlight, and showcase their independent films both while in production and once released.

Additionally, PickleJar Flix connects with PickleJar’s other unique service offerings such as its crowdfunding platform and the artist payment features that can help production companies secure financing or raise funds for their films. PickleJar’s premier crowdfunding platform, PickFunder, is designed so that artists and creators keep 100% of the funds they earn. Every film on the new PickleJar Flix platform will give filmmakers the ability to fundraise, promote the film’s premier dates, sell access to their movie, unlock exclusive content on a pay-per-view basis and promote their upcoming full slate of films all in one place.

“This creative extension of our service offering is a further example of the great things happening at PickleJar in collaboration with artists. Independent films are meant to spark discussion and share passionate ideas,” said Kristian Barowsky, president of PickleJar. “This new platform is another way for fans and film lovers alike to support those in the film industry and give them an inside look at what makes this form of artistic expression so special. With every ticket sold, every view or share, and every crowdfunding dollar raised on PickleJar, fans are supporting the independent cinema community.”

In collaboration with Double J Productions, PickleJar Flix is debuting its platform with the short film, Curiouser. Double J Productions used PickleJar Flix to create the Curiouser Short Film App, Powered by PickleJar, which gives users the ability to watch the fifteen-minute short film, Curiouser, as well as see a variety of production assets like fun facts, film blooper reel, cast and crew credits, character cards and more. The app also lets users cast the content to a second screen. For those interested in seeing the debut of what the PickleJar Flix platform can do, check out the Curiouser Short Film App, Powered by PickleJar in the iOS and Android app stores.

The independent filmmaker platform will be available for the general market release in the second quarter of 2023 and will include an enhanced functionality for marketing and distributing short films, as well as the features seen in the Curiouser Short Film App. Independent production companies are encouraged to reach out to PickleJar by visiting PickleJarFlix.com for more details.

About PickleJar Holdings:

PickleJar is a content-driven media network and live entertainment technology, unifying every touchpoint of the fan experience for emerging artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands.

The Company’s payments technology, Venue Managed Services and proprietary performance management tools is changing the way money is made and moved in the entertainment industry. Leveraging the advertising and music industry expertise of our leadership team, the Company offers a suite of services and revenue-share programs to create direct engagement between artists and fan and increase loyalty for venues and brands through the PickCoins rewards program for the new Gratitude Economy. Visit PickleJar.com to learn more about The Company’s expanding platform of services engineered to "monetize the moments."

About Double J Productions:

An Independent Film Company in London, UK, Double J Productions prides itself off innovative, imaginative, and ambitious storytelling at the root of all its projects. Its first short film, “Physique”, went into production at the end of 2020, and was selected at BAFTA and OSCAR qualifying film festivals, as well as winning the Award of Excellence at the Canadian International Short Film Festival. Since then, the company has continued to grow its film slate with new and ambitious projects. Double J Productions endeavors to work with established and emerging talent and welcomes new collaborations with brands, artists, and individuals. Learn more at www.doublejproductionsltd.com.

